H&M SA and Star For Life to raise GBV awareness and support girls’ empowerment

H&M South Africa has partnered with youth empowerment non-profit organisation Star for Life, to promote gender equality, raise awareness around gender-based violence (GBV), and empower adolescent girls to reach their full potential.

Image supplied

Through a donation of R800,000, H&M is supporting the Daughters of Africa Girls Clubs, a special initiative of Star for Life, at four high schools across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal: Ikusasalethu Secondary School and Letsibogo Girls High School in Soweto; Zenzeleni Mashamase High School in Mtunzini; and Shumayela Secondary School in Umlazi.

These clubs focus on enhancing the self-esteem and decision-making skills of girls by offering a safe space to engage in workshops led by trained Star for Life coaches.

Topics include equality, sexual reproductive health and rights, GBV prevention, and entrepreneurship. The goal is to develop a new generation of confident, independent young women equipped to shape their own futures.

In addition, H&M’s support will fund the work of Star for Life GBV Champion Londiwe Nyawo, who will spearhead awareness campaigns, lead prevention programmes, provide support for survivors, and advocate for policy changes.

The partnership was officially launched with a series of Speak Your Mind Dialogues held at each participating school. These events created an open platform for learners and community stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions about GBV and its impact on society.

“At H&M, we are committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve. We’re proud to partner with Star for Life to support young people in building the confidence and skills they need to thrive. By creating safe, empowering spaces for girls, we hope to contribute to more equal and inclusive communities,” said Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa’s country manager.

Star for Life was founded in South Africa in 2005 but has since grown into an international collaboration of legally independent organisations that share values, skills and concepts.

To date, Star for Life has reached 540,000 learners, with around 87,000 students participating in the programme each year.

“This partnership with H&M is more than just a financial contribution — it’s a powerful statement of solidarity in the fight against gender-based violence. Through the Daughters of Africa Girls Clubs, we’re equipping young women with the tools, confidence, and support they need to stand tall and lead change in their communities,” said Precious Dlamini, Star for Life South Africa’s executive director.

The partnership forms part of H&M South Africa’s 'A Bag for Change' initiative, which donates 50% of the proceeds from shopping bag charges to non-profit organisations driving positive change. By aligning sustainability with social impact, H&M continues its commitment to uplifting and empowering local communities.