Sharing the love of reading

Ignition Group in conjunction with The Learn Project once again joined forces to bring the love of books and reading to the fore, not only to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but also to mark International Book Giving Day.

The auspicious occasion was made all the more special, as the learners, teachers and assembled guests witnessed the official opening of the school’s beautiful new library, housing 2,000 books, as well as the donation of four iPads, making it a comprehensive resource for the student body. Each iPad (complete with covers and screen protectors) has been loaded with learning apps for reading and writing, e-books, coding and maths, to give a generation of learners the valuable skills they need to succeed in the modern digital economy. The donation also covers tech support for a full year, broadband connectivity, and insurance provided by Techsured, part of Ignition Group’s business ecosystem.

“Ignition Group (Ignition) has been working with The Learn Project on the Book Corners and School Library initiative since 2022,” says head group marketing of Ignition Group, Samantha Botha. “Our vision as a company is a thriving digital economy in South Africa, and we believe this starts with education. Our aim with these libraries is to help students get access to research and learning – not only through books but through digital means as well.”

“This is only our second digital library in KZN, but based on the success of our first one launched last year, which has proven to be a game changer, we know that it will bring new avenues of learning and prepare these students for the world ahead of them. We’re thrilled it’s here at Windy Heights as well; such a deserving school with committed leaders and excited, eager learners.”

Roslynne Toerien, founder of The Learn Project, says: “At The Learn Project, we aim to inspire hope, instil change and impact lives through the power of books and literacy. We believe that readers make leaders and leaders build nations. It is up to us to equip future generations and foster a love of reading, which will open doors of opportunity and a hopeful future. The introduction of the digital capabilities to our libraries, means that at the tap of a button, learners can explore the world around them and enhance their learning experience through access to technology.”

The expanded library, Ignition Group’s biggest project to date, is a further addition to the group’s previous donations of 19 classroom book corners (1,140 books), donated to Windy Heights in 2023. Every single one of the 2,000 new books in the library has been covered in plastic, with fiction, non-fiction and reference books catalogued according to the Dewey decimal classification system, to assist with the organised placement of books on the shelves. There is also a wide selection of early readers, classified with coloured stickers according to reading levels, to help bridge the gap for those still learning to read with competence and confidence. All books have been accessioned into a register for accountability.

This year a group of four volunteer scholars from Reddam House Umhlanga, also assisted The Learn Project team to get the brand new library ready for its big day. Headmistress of Windy Heights, Thembekile Makhanya, expressed her appreciation to The Learn Project and Ignition Group for ‘taking up the mission to bring books and the love of reading to our school’. Representing the the KZN Department of Education, the director of ELITS, DJ Sibisi, honoured Ignition Group and The Learn Project for this state of the art library, and the ELITS directorate donated a further 600,000 e-books to the digital library, as well as two laptops.

“While Ignition provides the funding and supply of tables, chairs, curtains, educational posters and other essential classroom/library necessities to the school, every library we donate in partnership with The Learn Project becomes a community project,” adds Botha. “Teachers and library monitors are trained on The Learn Project’s ‘Welcome to the Library’ course, so that they are educated, equipped and empowered to lead their libraries with excellence. In addition, as part of the The Learn Project’s Sustainability Programme, every child receives a waterproof library bag made from recycled material, sewn by the talented Thembi Biyela who sews from her wheelchair and the Bhambayi Sewing Group.”

“Literacy is a fundamental human right and a prerequisite for even the most basic employment. Being able to read can help the children of South Africa live satisfying and rewarding lives and partake fully in society as they grow and mature. Ignition Group is proud to play their part in making a difference in South Africa for the future,” Botha adds.



