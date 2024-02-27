Marketing & Media Marketing
    6 steps to setting scary goals that drive real growth

    By Michelle Rocke, issued by Ignition Group
    15 Jan 2025
    Do you want to make 2025 your year for personal and professional growth? Then break out of your comfort zone by harnessing the power of scary goals.
    Author: Michelle Rocke, head of HR for Ignition Group
    Here’s how:

    1. Reflect on past wins

      2. Look back at the goals that had the greatest impact on your life. Were they comfortable? Probably not. They were likely the ones that gave you sleepless nights – like taking on a leadership role, starting a new initiative or embarking on a personal development journey. The growth and pride you feel afterward make the initial fear worth it.

    2. Embrace the fear

      3. Forget easy goals: scary goals are where the impact happens. They challenge your limits, confront your self-doubt and have the potential to create the most significant impact in your life or career. Think about the goals that make you nervous – those are the ones worth chasing.

    3. Be clear on your ‘why’

      4. Scary goals require motivation to keep you going, so ask yourself why this goal matters to you. For example, if you want to pursue a postgraduate qualification, think about how it will benefit your career or life. Without a real reason, your motivation might finish before you do.

    4. Write it down and plan it out

      5. Once you’ve identified your goal and your ‘why', put it in writing. Create a roadmap with deadlines, milestones and actionable steps to achieve it. A clear plan makes even the scariest goals feel more manageable, especially when there are smaller milestones you can tick off on the way.

    5. Find accountability

      6. Share your goals with someone you trust and respect. Accountability is crucial – this is what keeps you on track and motivated. Goal setting without accountability is like setting off on a road trip without a map – you’re more likely to get lost and not reach your destination.

    6. Focus on progress, not perfection

      7. Success isn’t always about hitting the exact target. Scary goals are tough, and you might not fully achieve them – but that’s okay. Track your progress with milestones, celebrate the small wins and reflect on how much you grow along the way. Even if the goal evolves, the journey itself is invaluable.

    Scary goals push you out of your comfort zone and set you up for meaningful growth. Stay intentional, embrace the challenges, and don’t let fear hold you back. Success is about the journey, the lessons and the progress – not just the final destination.

    Explore the power of setting goals that push you out of your comfort zone and drive you towards personal growth by reading Rocke’s full article here.

    About Michelle Rocke

    Michelle Rocke is head of HR for Ignition Group.
