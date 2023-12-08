HR Employee Wellness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupPnetMachine_GO Content LabHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Employee Wellness Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Why holistic employee wellness benefits everyone

    Issued by Ignition Group
    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    Employee wellness is increasingly recognised as a vital component of business success across all industries. A caring, holistic approach to well-being nurtures both mental and physical health, fostering an environment where everyone can thrive.
    Nicole Tribelhorn, Events and Wellness specialist at Ignition Group
    Nicole Tribelhorn, Events and Wellness specialist at Ignition Group

    Companies that invest in wellness initiatives, such as mental health campaigns, fitness challenges, and wellness screenings, create a culture that empowers employees to feel valued and motivated. This commitment not only reduces absenteeism but also enhances productivity, strengthens team dynamics, and elevates job satisfaction. Ignition Group exemplifies this ethos, believing that prioritising employee wellness ultimately benefits everyone.

    Nicole Tribelhorn, Events and Wellness specialist at Ignition Group, discusses how the company supports its employees' overall health and success. Read more here: bit.ly/3ZKDzED.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ignition Group
    Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz