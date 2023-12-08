Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Why holistic employee wellness benefits everyone
Employee wellness is increasingly recognised as a vital component of business success across all industries. A caring, holistic approach to well-being nurtures both mental and physical health, fostering an environment where everyone can thrive.
Nicole Tribelhorn, Events and Wellness specialist at Ignition Group
Companies that invest in wellness initiatives, such as mental health campaigns, fitness challenges, and wellness screenings, create a culture that empowers employees to feel valued and motivated. This commitment not only reduces absenteeism but also enhances productivity, strengthens team dynamics, and elevates job satisfaction. Ignition Group exemplifies this ethos, believing that prioritising employee wellness ultimately benefits everyone.
Nicole Tribelhorn, Events and Wellness specialist at Ignition Group, discusses how the company supports its employees' overall health and success. Read more here: bit.ly/3ZKDzED.
Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.
- Why holistic employee wellness benefits everyone08 Oct 15:47
- Ignition Group launches local school’s first digital library13 Jun 10:33
- Why good data governance is vital for AI adoption27 May 16:18
- Unleashing the power of purpose-driven business25 Apr 11:57
- Ignition Group announces title sponsorship of Polocrosse World Cup05 Apr 14:02