The future of the legal within big business

In today's dynamic business environment, the role of in-house legal teams has evolved from traditional risk mitigation to becoming key drivers of business value and innovation. At Ignition Group, the legal team delivers greater value in less time. This empowers the business to be more agile and responsive, confidently seizing opportunities and navigating challenges with the assurance that the legal team is a trusted partner in driving success.

Craig G. Lawrence, Group chief legal officer, emphasises: "We view ourselves not as gatekeepers, but as enablers and facilitators of business growth."

This proactive, solutions-oriented approach involves deep integration into the business, participating in strategic discussions from the outset. By aligning closely with various departments, the legal team ensures that legal considerations are part of the decision-making process rather than an afterthought. Lawrence notes: "We actively engage with teams across the organisation... to ensure that legal considerations are aligned with business objectives."

Leveraging technology plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency. By implementing technological solutions, the Ignition Group’s legal team has reduced time to completion for various processes, allowing them to focus on high-value tasks and strategic advice. This approach provides the business with a distinct competitive advantage, enabling it to respond swiftly to opportunities and challenges.

By adopting a proactive approach to problem-solving and leveraging technology, Ignition's legal team adds more value in less time. As the article concludes, "The result is a faster, more agile business that can respond to opportunities and challenges with confidence, knowing that the legal team is in their corner, helping to drive success."

