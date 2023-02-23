H&M SA Role Model campaign with Bontle Ndhlovu to inspire new readers in their home languages

H&M South Africa's latest Role Models campaign featuring 11-year-old author Bontle Ndhlovu, aims to champion literacy development by making the young writer's books available to a new generation of readers in their mother tongue.

H&M South Africa Role Model, Bontle Ndhlovu

Ndhlovu's passion for reading and storytelling resulted in her first adventure storybook, The Oceanic Oxy Rescue Mission, at just 8 years old, followed by Nyla and the Magician at age 10.

H&M’s Role Models initiative, introduced globally in 2021, aims to empower kids making a difference in the world, and support them in their endeavours by providing them with access to resources to effect lasting change.

As part of this initiative, H&M South Africa will be funding a reprint of Ndhlovu's second book, Nyla and the Magician, and translating it into isiXhosa, isiZulu, Afrikaans and Sesotho, thereby making the story accessible to more South African children in their home languages.

“I am passionate about encouraging children’s voices to be heard. This is important because we need to be able to express ourselves and not be afraid, because if we are, we will not be able to accomplish the things we want to do,” says Ndhlovu. “And don’t forget, readers are leaders!”

R700,000 donation to The Learn Project

In addition to supporting Ndhlovu’s endeavours, H&M South Africa has committed to donate R700,000 to The Learn Project, a South African non-profit trust dedicated to uplifting education through books and literacy, by equipping schools in need with reading materials and creating sustainable school libraries.

The donation is being generated through H&M’s South Africa’s 'A Bag for Change' initiative, which sees the fashion brand pledge 50% of the proceeds from shopping bag sales to non-profit organisations driving positive change in local communities.

Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa country manager, comments, “At H&M, we believe in the power of young voices to drive meaningful change. Bontle's story is a testament to the incredible impact that passion, creativity, and determination can have. By supporting her mission and partnering with The Learn Project, we hope to inspire a new generation of readers and leaders. Together, we can support literacy development in our country and empower children to reach their full potential.”