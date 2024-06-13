Industries

Education

    Ignition Group launches local school’s first digital library

    Issued by Ignition Group
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    Ignition Group, in collaboration with The Learn Project, has been enhancing literacy and reading programmes in less privileged schools since 2022.
    Ignition Group launches local school&#x2019;s first digital library

    “Supporting literacy for foundation phase learners is crucial for their educational success,” says Samantha Botha, head of group marketing at Ignition Group. Ignition's mission aligns with this priority by providing access to resources and technology, fostering economic growth in the communities it serves.

    Over the past year, Ignition Group has donated book corners and libraries to three schools in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). This month, they introduced the first digital library, revolutionising education for under-resourced schools in less privileged communities. “We are bridging the digital divide, making connectivity accessible for everyone,” explains Botha.

    Ignition Group has donated 37 book corners, two full libraries, and now, a digital library with 10 iPads. Each iPad, equipped with learning apps for reading, writing, coding, and math, provides essential skills for the modern digital economy. The donation also includes a year of tech support, broadband connectivity, and insurance from Techsured, part of Ignition Group’s ecosystem.

    The impact has been profound. Teaching staff report that since the library's opening two years ago, students' reading comprehension has significantly improved, leading to better math literacy as well. “It's a win-win for everyone,” Botha enthuses.

    Ros Toerien, founder of The Learn Project, shares the excitement: “This digital donation is a first for our organisation. At the tap of a button, learners can explore the world from their school desk – and technology makes all of this possible.”

    To learn more about this transformative initiative, read the full blog here.

    Ignition Group
    Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.

