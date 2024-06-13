Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Howard AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarDentsuHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaRogerwilcoIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaAFDAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe Publicicandi CQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MultiChoice slides into annual loss

    By Nqobile Dludla
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    South African pay television company MultiChoice Group swung into a R706m loss before tax in the year to March, it said on Wednesday, hit by currency volatility and weak consumer spending.
    FILE PHOTO: A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    FILE PHOTO: A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

    Growing debt woes in many African nations and risk aversion by investors buying African exports have put pressure on foreign currency reserves, creating volatility.

    The loss in the year to 31 March compares with a profit before tax of R921m a year before. Shares in the group were down 0.2% at 1448 GMT, against a 1.6% rise in the wider index.

    "Volatile and weaker local currencies, power challenges in markets like South Africa, and a weak consumer environment due to rising inflation and high interest rates have created an extremely challenging environment for the group's customers and operating segments," MultiChoice said.

    Reported group revenue fell 5% to 56 billion rand, but grew 3% when currency swings were stripped out, the owner of Dstv and Showmax video streaming businesses said.

    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa 2 February 2024. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander/file photo
    Canal+ offer for MultiChoice deemed 'fair and reasonable' by independent board

      4 Jun 2024

    MultiChoice said it will accelerate its cost-saving programme, with a target of R2bn in the new financial year. The company, which operates across 50 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, also plans to cut capital expenditure and prioritise customer retention.

    Excluding other items such as interest expenses, the group reported operating profit of R7.1bn last year, down 30% from 2023's R10.2bn.

    Its active subscribers fell 9% to 15.68 million, mainly due to a 13% decline in the Rest of Africa business as mass-market customers in countries like Nigeria had to prioritise basic necessities over entertainment.

    The South African business recorded a 5% decline in subscribers, as many would-be customers could not afford to consistently pay for its product or chose not to subscribe due to rolling power cuts last year.

    Showmax, which re-launched in February, is showing encouraging early traction, with its paying subscriber base growing 16% from the migrated base at relaunch to year-end, it added.

    Read more: consumers, economy, Multichoice, loss, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa 2 February 2024. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander/file photo
    Canal+ offer for MultiChoice deemed 'fair and reasonable' by independent board
     4 Jun 2024
    Image source: feverpitched –
    NHI Bill set to face legal challenges
     15 May 2024
    Source: © Benoni City Times Spending in preparation for the upcoming elections could have had a positive impact on economic activity in April
    Load shedding suspension and upcoming elections see ‘positive mood’ in economic activity
    8 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf South African CEOs are cautiously optimistic about potential growth prospects over the next 12 months, with CEOs recognising the positive impact that GenAI can have on their operations
    4 emerging megatrends opportunities make SA CEOs cautiously optimistic
    6 May 2024
    A worker walks at Uniq clothing store, owned by one of South Africa's biggest supermarket retailer Shoprite Holdings during its opening at Sandton mall in Sandton, South Africa, 24 April 2024. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Shoprite's Uniq clothing chain plans expansion, local sourcing
     25 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Capitec expects loan losses to be within target in 2025
     23 Apr 2024
    iProspect dentsu South Africa triumphs at South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony
    DentsuiProspect dentsu South Africa triumphs at South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony
    18 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Grocery giants including Tesco, Woolworths team up to launch $125m VC fund
     9 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz