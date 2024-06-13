YouthMonth: Andile Mzobe - a rising star in the digital arena

Andile Mzobe, the visionary founder of KZN-based AJ Digital Agency, has steadily carved out a reputation in the creative industry. Driven by a passion for brand building and technology, this young entrepreneur's innovative approach has not gone unnoticed. Recently, AJ Digital Agency earned a prestigious nomination for The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards, highlighting their impressive impact and growth.

Andile Mzobe is the founder of AJ Digital Agency. Source: Supplied.

Can you share with us the inspiration behind starting AJ Digital Agency? What motivated you to enter the digital landscape?

I was heavily inspired by tech founders and thinkers such as Steve Jobs and Marc Randolph in the early 2000s, as well as the rise of Silicon Valley as the epicentre of innovation and risk-taking for entrepreneurs.

I grew up in Inanda, a township in Durban where such dreams often feel out of reach, and in Africa, where we frequently encounter technological limitations and limited access to tech opportunities. I was fascinated by gadgets and the potential they held.

I dreamed of one day owning and creating a 'tech hub' that could bridge these gaps. Aligning my interests in IT and my appreciation for beautiful design naturally led me to start a design and tech agency. The digital landscape is brimming with opportunities, and my goal was to amplify and create those opportunities, making technology more accessible and impactful.

What does youth month mean to you?

Youth Month is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for the opportunities, freedom, and access we have today. It's a time to honour their legacy by using the tools and resources we now possess to fight for our own causes and to work towards a better future for South Africa. For me, it’s about exercising our rights and making the most of the opportunities available to us, especially during this significant time.

As a young person, what do you think you bring to the table that is unique/different?

I bring a relentless spirit and an unwavering belief in the power of dreams. Those who know me understand how driven and visionary I am. My unique approach is fuelled by an appetite for opportunities and a deep-seated ambition. I’m constantly looking ahead, dreaming big, and envisioning what could be, which drives me to push boundaries and pursue innovative solutions.

What has been the most difficult learning curve for you?

I’d say, one of the toughest lessons has been accepting that not every situation will unfold as I envision it in my head. As a visionary, this can be particularly challenging. Additionally, learning to take measured, calculated risks has been a significant hurdle. While risks are essential in business, discerning which ones are worth taking requires careful consideration and often tests your decision-making skills.

What advice do you have for other young people looking to enter the industry?

If you believe in your idea, don’t waste time seeking validation—just go for it. The creative industry is often undervalued because it's not considered a 'traditional' field, but it offers limitless opportunities as the world becomes more technologically advanced. There's no better time to start. If you have an idea or believe you can make a contribution, take the leap. And if you fail, fail forward. Each setback is a step closer to success.

Why should young people look to work in the creative industry, what opportunities does it offer?

I intentionally work with a young team because they inherently understand the creative industry. It's a dynamic field with countless career opportunities, ranging from analytical roles for mathematicians to creative roles for those passionate about changing the world, tech, or visual arts. You don't have to be just a designer or a copywriter; there are paths for everyone, whether you're into numbers, technology, or storytelling. The industry is vast and growing, providing a platform for a wide range of talents.

What are your dreams for the future?

My dream is to create a digital hub for young African children, a place where they can discover their potential from a young age. I believe in the immense possibilities that open up when young people are given the right opportunities and support. Beyond that, I have other dreams and projects in the works, that will be launching soon, but you'll have to wait and see. I'm constantly dreaming and planning for new ways to make a difference.