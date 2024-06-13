The Bookmark Awards 2024 — Another year of moving the industry forward: Tickets now available

Tickets for both the Bookmark Awards 2024 ceremony and the Finalists’ Showcase are now available.

Digital marketing has infiltrated every sphere of our connected lives — from programmatic billboards, mobile content, retail media and podcasts to new social media, influencer marketing, e-commerce, H-commerce, connected video and more.

In today’s always-on world where every piece of content wants to be seen and heard by consumers, digital work that communicates the value between a brand and consumer in the most excellent way deserves recognition.

This is exactly why IAB South Africa hosts the Bookmark Awards.

Each year, digital experts across the industry — from UX/UI designers, strategists, analysts, innovators and developers to creatives, content creators and advertisers, amongst others — are honoured at the most prestigious awards event in the digital industry.

The 2024 Bookmarks season recognises the expertise of 100 diverse industry experts who will judge this year’s entries, spanned across eight categories and over 80 sub-categories.

The highly anticipated details for this year’s Awards are finally being revealed, with the event taking place in August.

With two events happening on the same day, a full day of Bookmarks awaits. The two experiences aim to bring together the industry to celebrate the excellent work they’ve contributed and identify the roadmap for the future of digital media and marketing.

Partnering to drive digital forward

After 16 years, more than 11,000 entries, 50,000 hours of judging and over R80m worth of PR value, this year takes the awards season to the next level.

IAB Australia joins the judging process as an industry contributor while a select panel of learner jurors have been invited to observe and learn from the judging process.

The second Finalists’ Showcase also takes place in 2024, with industry newbies and connoisseurs able to participate and gain insights from the best in the biz.

IAB South Africa and the Bookmark Awards are pleased to announce Ikawu Media as the Bookmarks’ official naming rights partner for 2024.

The partnership aims to highlight the Bookmarks’ principle of digital innovation, ushering in the next era for an event that continues to surpass expectations each year.

“We’re delighted to be chosen as the naming rights partner for this prestigious event celebrating all things digital,” says Zia Namooya, partner at Ikawu Media.

“The Bookmarks’ striving community in South Africa is something my team and I are very passionate about — and we can’t wait to celebrate the amazing work from the industry together!

"The event promises to be something else to witness (*hint*) and I would get your tickets now so as not to miss out.”

The Awards are further pleased to count Radisson Blu Gautrain and Bizcommunity as its official accommodation and media partners, respectively.

All the details

Keen to book your tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Finalist’s Showcase This insightful session allows participants to view some of the nominated work and gain a deeper understanding of the direction that digital marketing is moving towards while exploring common trends prevalent across the digital landscape. Where: The Tryst, Woodlands Office Park, Woodlands Dr, Woodmead, Sandton

When: 8.30 am on Thursday, 15 August 2024

Dress: Smart-casual Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. On-site parking is available. IAB members receive discounted tickets — email thebookmarks@iabsa.net for your IAB member code.

The 2024 Bookmark Awards The most-anticipated awards event announces the winners of outstanding media and marketing work that drives digital forward. Where: The Galleria, M1 Place, 10 Eastern Service Road, Kramerville, Sandton

When: 7 pm on Thursday, 15 August 2024 (Doors open at 5.30 pm)

Dress: Smart Finger food and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Accommodation & travelThe Bookmarks has once again teamed up with Radisson Blu Gautrain as its official accommodation partner. Book your Bookmark Awards ceremony or Finalists’ Showcase tickets and receive more than 25% off per room, including breakfast. We recommend using an e-hailing service when travelling to and from the venues.

Who will be there?

Every year, The Bookmark Awards attract a diverse audience of agencies, brands, publishers, platforms, specialist organisations, educational institutions, consulting agencies, research houses and more — with members of these organisations ranging from C-suite executives to recent graduates.

What we’re expecting

The Bookmark Awards is a prestigious platform to acknowledge South Africa's leading digital innovators. Beyond receiving recognition for excellence in digital, the Bookmarks fosters a dynamic and celebratory atmosphere, creating valuable networking opportunities for attendees throughout its two events.

Here’s why we — and you — should get in line for tickets now:

Exclusive Showcase Both the Finalists’ Showcase and the awards ceremony provide a glimpse into award-winning work, with the former including a first look at shortlisted entries and in-depth presentations of case studies.

Networking opportunities You’ll have a chance to mingle with your fellow professionals and forge new connections within the digital sphere. Plus, a little birdie told us that this year’s Showcase also includes a Speed Networking Session with the industry’s top brands and agencies.

Refined entertainmentThroughout the evening, a curated selection of culinary delights and readily accessible cash bars will be available for continued conversation and celebration.

IAB South Africa CEO Razia Pillay says the Bookmark Awards has grown exponentially, bolstered by the industry’s support.

“We acknowledge the honour, excitement and symbiotic partnerships IAB South Africa has been able to forge across the industry. We are thankful to be in your presence and to celebrate your creative work.

“Digital media and marketing stands at a pivotal moment as we manoeuvre the in-between years towards the 2030 customer. IAB South Africa’s Councils and Committees are geared to work together with the industry on this.

“I speak on behalf of my esteemed Board in saying we look forward to working together towards a thriving digital economy that is front and centre as the world becomes digitally native.”

Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Jury President adds, “As we prepare for this year’s Bookmark Awards, we are stepping into an arena buzzing with potential and where we need to deepen our commitment to ethical practices in digital marketing. The Bookmark Awards 2024 is more than just a ceremony; it is a testament to the thrilling possibilities produced when we blend technology with the human touch.

“Let’s make magic, let’s make memories and let’s make the most of the playground that is digital marketing!”

