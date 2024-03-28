IAB Bookmark Awards announces 2024 jury panels

The IAB Bookmark Awards has announced the chairs and members of its nine jury panels for 2024.

Image supplied. The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced its 2024 jury panels with nine panels this year

The ninth jury panel, Marketing Craft, is a new addition to the Awards and joins the other panels, Publishers; Innovative Engineers; Builders; Marketers; Performance Marketing; Social, Community & Influencer Marketing; Youth Action and Special Honours that make up the Bookmarks.

The addition of this panel is part of the Awards' continuing aim to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing and technology

by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector.

“With the exciting addition of a ninth panel, we are expanding our reach and fostering even more innovation. It is indeed a testament to the Awards’ commitment to constantly raising the bar and setting the benchmarks for excellence in South African digital work," says Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president.

Propelling the industry forward

Robyn Campbell, IAB South Africa Agency Council lead, emphasises the importance of the Bookmark Awards as a key role player in propelling the industry forward by recognising excellence, fostering innovation and setting high standards for future digital creative.

“It’s no secret that awards create a healthy sense of competition within the sector while simultaneously motivating agencies and brands to improve their work and drive better results for clients.

Being recognised with a Bookmark Award further translates to increased credibility and prestige for the winners, helping them attract new talent, partnerships and clients.”

Juries: The heart of the Bookmarks

Each of the nine Bookmarks jury panels is headed by a jury chair, who will assess work across eight awards categories that align with IAB South Africa’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in the digital economy.

These include building brands digitally, putting users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.

“The heart of the Bookmarks lies in its jury. This year, we’ve curated a diverse panel of South African industry experts from digital media, marketing and technology who, as in previous years, have all been nominated by their peers. This ensures a double dose of credibility — a jury that reflects the rich tapestry of our industry and country (with 51% female and 67% people of colour) and the endorsement of their proficiency by their colleagues,” says Nobanda.

The 2024 Bookmark Awards jury panels

Marketers panel

Chair: Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative, SSA. “Humanity above AI.” While Masango lives by this code, he understands that technology is ever-evolving and is keen to view Bookmarks entries where timeless insights merge with new platforms and technology.

Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA \ Hunt \ Lascaris



Matthew Van der Valk, executive creative officer, VML South Africa



Kyra Antrobus, creative director, Accenture Song



Artwell Nwaila, head of creative & ecosystem, Google



Suhana Gordhan, independent creative leader



Nomsa Khanyile, marketing director – Bakeries & Wheat, PepsiCo



Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa



Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy



Kyle Schoeman, executive creative director, Grid Worldwide



Nkululeko Vilikazi, creative director, Machine_



Bridget Harpur, head of marketing, Volkswagen Group South Africa

Marketing Craft panel

Chair: Alex Goldberg, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa. With 20 years in the communications industry, Goldberg is no stranger to the Bookmarks. This year, he looks forward to seeing how the industry has tackled the AI elephant in the room. “AI has exploded so it’ll be great to see who has successfully utilised AI to bring ideas to life in new ways and not just use AI as the idea.”

Pippa Misplon, managing director, Retroviral



Greg Davies, chief design officer, PlusNarrative



Thomas Lawrence, marketing manager: Castle Lager, AB InBev



Tanya de Jongh, integrated creative director, RAPT Creative



Ntokozo Nhlanhla, executive creative director, Digitas Liquorice



Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, head of marketing – sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify



Gareth O’Callaghan, creative director, Joe Public



Monde Siphamla, creative director, M&C Saatchi Abel

Performance Marketing panel

Chair: Lerato Modisakeng, paid search director, Jellyfish. Before taking on direct digital marketing, Modisakeng worked in e-commerce, where she gained a keen understanding of consumers' needs and preferences. Her advice to marketers: “Always produce work that places the consumer first to solve a business problem.”

Gai Le Roy, chief executive officer, IAB Australia



Cays Margison, performance account manager, iProspect



Laureen Mxoli, african digital marketing & commercial lead – Nutrition, Unilever



Adrian Naidoo, managing director, Mindshare South Africa



Insaaf Khan, chief growth officer, VML South Africa



Kuhle Verby, digital marketing lead, Publicis Groupe



Lerato Zulu, e-commerce head: digital and performance marketing, Old Mutual



Brian Muguto, managing director, PHD Johannesburg



Loyiso Ngcongo, Acting: senior manager – digital marketing, adoption & acquisition, MTN



Yvette Naidu, managing director, Lucid Performance Media

Publishers panel

Chair: Charis Coleman, head of digital content, Multichoice Group. Coleman’s skills as a digital strategist are key to her leadership in overseeing content teams across video, audio, design, social media and web writing. She believes Publisher panel jurors must have a deep understanding of digital publishing trends, technologies and best practices. “Equally important is the ability to approach each entry with fresh eyes and an unbiased perspective,” she adds.

Christo Brits, digital business manager, Maroela Media



Danette Breitenbach, managing editor Bizcommunity & editor: marketing and media, Bizcommunity



& editor: marketing and media, Garrin Lambley, head of content, The South African



Sbu Ngalwa, editor in chief, EWN – Primedia



– Primedia Servaas De Kock, group executive digital, Caxton & CTP



Gugu Phandle, digital marketing content producer, Arena Holdings



Anthea Carstens, audience acquisition manager, Kagiso Media



Mbali Soga, editor in chief: True Love , Media24



, Media24 Bridget Ngcobo, head of agencies business partners, Google



Rikashni Rangasamy, Showmax

Social, community & Influencer Marketing panel

Chair: Deshnie Govender, head of marketing TikTok sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok. Govender lives by the mindset of ‘Each One, Teach One’, where her purpose is to leverage digital to tell stories. She believes that working in marketing is more than a job; it’s a responsibility to nurture relationships, drive growth and guide brands through the ever-changing currents of the market.

Sanele Mawisa, head of social & digital content, Ab InBev



Paul Coetzer, creative director: digital & social, Publicis Groupe Africa



Zipho Ntloko, strategist, Nivea, Dentsu Creative



Lebo Moerane, head of social and digital, VML South Africa



Luzuko Tena, social media & advertising lead, Accenture



Koketso Masisi, creative director, Retroviral



MJ Khan, head of group digital communications, Sasol



Sylvester Chauke, chief architect & founder, DNA Brand Architects



Jeanette Grove, Director: digital, content & creative, Instinctif Partners Africa



Meagan Alexander, performance marketing manager, DigiOutsource



Samkelisiwe Mndaweni, senior social media manager, Digitas Liquorice

Youth Action panel

Chair: Zodwa Gunuza, creative director, The Hardy Boys. A creative to her core, ZGunuza’s digital code lies in a quote by Albert Einstein: “Creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought”. Her advice to new Bookmarks’ entrants is to watch the Masterclass to help perfect your entry.

Lloyd Wynbrow, senior strategist, Olivier MEA



Anli Grobler, national programme manager: brand and communication strategy, Vega



Senzo Xulu, digital creative director, The Odd Number



Andreas Shifotoka, strategy lead: digital and social, LePub: Publicis Italy



Lethukuthula Zimu, freelance creative



Keneilwe Mekgwe, strategic marketing manager: beverages, PepsiCo



Roderick Laka, creative group head, Machine_



Edwin Mbugua, senior digital strategist, Wunderman Thompson



Vuyani Masango, art director, Digitas Liquorice



Noah Makholwa, digital manager, Nielsen

Builders panel

Chair: Nimay Parekh, director, Accenture Song. “Know the trends but don’t be trendy.” This digital code underpins Parekh’s impressive resume and roster of awards, which are a testament to his creative abilities. He believes a juror must seek out transformational work that seamlessly weaves into the brand narrative and challenges

the norm.

Lydia Oberholzer, creative partner, Kilmer & Cruise



Mbuso Mabena, creative group head, Grey South Africa



Andrew Kay, founder & product designer, Refresh



Vusi Khosa, head of experience design, AltStudios



Taylor Wienand, principal UI designer, Foolproof



Kgomotso Rammutla, head of digital and payments, Woolworths Financial Services



Genie Botha, head of product design, MakeReign



Mia Roets, experience design director, Joe Public



Shareef Galveen, head of design, Digitas Liquorice



Vincent Maher, chief executive officer, I/O

Innovative Engineers panel

Chair: Brandon Govender, digital & integrated executive creative director, Joe Public. In 2017, Govender’s Cerebos TV commercial featured on the world’s top advertising sites and was named World’s Best Ad of the Day and Week by AdWeek and AdForum, respectively. His pro tip for benchmarking excellence: “To truly digitally innovate, first start with the big idea”.

Tlangelani Chabalala, senior tech manager: group marketing and corporate affairs, Absa



Victor Jacobs, digital creative director, M&C Saatchi Abel



Natalie de Canha, creative group head, MakeReign



Alex Bosman, creative group technology lead, Accenture Song



Tilesh Bhaga, creative director: digital and innovation, Grey Group



Mandisa Bohlela, pillar marketing lead, FNB



Lauren Crook, director, Kintaro



Qhakaza Mohare, chief operating officer, Digify Africa



Andrew Louw, head of marketing: digital commerce (Checkers Sixty60), ShopriteX



Warren le Roux, head of technical, Digitas Liquorice

Special Honours panel

Chair: Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing, SAB (The South African Breweries). With a background in sales, it’s no wonder that Vaughan highly prioritises the consumer experience. As a Jury Chair, his advice to other jurors is: “View the work through the eyes of the

consumer or end-user. You have to have empathy with the intended audience and look at ideas with fresh eyes”.