IAB Bookmark Awards announces 2024 jury panels

The ninth jury panel, Marketing Craft, is a new addition to the Awards and joins the other panels, Publishers; Innovative Engineers; Builders; Marketers; Performance Marketing; Social, Community & Influencer Marketing; Youth Action and Special Honours that make up the Bookmarks.
The addition of this panel is part of the Awards' continuing aim to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing and technology
by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector.
“With the exciting addition of a ninth panel, we are expanding our reach and fostering even more innovation. It is indeed a testament to the Awards’ commitment to constantly raising the bar and setting the benchmarks for excellence in South African digital work," says Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president.
Robyn Campbell, IAB South Africa Agency Council lead, emphasises the importance of the Bookmark Awards as a key role player in propelling the industry forward by recognising excellence, fostering innovation and setting high standards for future digital creative.
“It’s no secret that awards create a healthy sense of competition within the sector while simultaneously motivating agencies and brands to improve their work and drive better results for clients.
Being recognised with a Bookmark Award further translates to increased credibility and prestige for the winners, helping them attract new talent, partnerships and clients.”
Each of the nine Bookmarks jury panels is headed by a jury chair, who will assess work across eight awards categories that align with IAB South Africa’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in the digital economy.
These include building brands digitally, putting users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.
“The heart of the Bookmarks lies in its jury. This year, we’ve curated a diverse panel of South African industry experts from digital media, marketing and technology who, as in previous years, have all been nominated by their peers. This ensures a double dose of credibility — a jury that reflects the rich tapestry of our industry and country (with 51% female and 67% people of colour) and the endorsement of their proficiency by their colleagues,” says Nobanda.
Chair: Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative, SSA. “Humanity above AI.” While Masango lives by this code, he understands that technology is ever-evolving and is keen to view Bookmarks entries where timeless insights merge with new platforms and technology.
Chair: Alex Goldberg, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa. With 20 years in the communications industry, Goldberg is no stranger to the Bookmarks. This year, he looks forward to seeing how the industry has tackled the AI elephant in the room. “AI has exploded so it’ll be great to see who has successfully utilised AI to bring ideas to life in new ways and not just use AI as the idea.”
Chair: Lerato Modisakeng, paid search director, Jellyfish. Before taking on direct digital marketing, Modisakeng worked in e-commerce, where she gained a keen understanding of consumers' needs and preferences. Her advice to marketers: “Always produce work that places the consumer first to solve a business problem.”
Chair: Charis Coleman, head of digital content, Multichoice Group. Coleman’s skills as a digital strategist are key to her leadership in overseeing content teams across video, audio, design, social media and web writing. She believes Publisher panel jurors must have a deep understanding of digital publishing trends, technologies and best practices. “Equally important is the ability to approach each entry with fresh eyes and an unbiased perspective,” she adds.
Chair: Deshnie Govender, head of marketing TikTok sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok. Govender lives by the mindset of ‘Each One, Teach One’, where her purpose is to leverage digital to tell stories. She believes that working in marketing is more than a job; it’s a responsibility to nurture relationships, drive growth and guide brands through the ever-changing currents of the market.
Chair: Zodwa Gunuza, creative director, The Hardy Boys. A creative to her core, ZGunuza’s digital code lies in a quote by Albert Einstein: “Creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought”. Her advice to new Bookmarks’ entrants is to watch the Masterclass to help perfect your entry.
Chair: Nimay Parekh, director, Accenture Song. “Know the trends but don’t be trendy.” This digital code underpins Parekh’s impressive resume and roster of awards, which are a testament to his creative abilities. He believes a juror must seek out transformational work that seamlessly weaves into the brand narrative and challenges
the norm.
Chair: Brandon Govender, digital & integrated executive creative director, Joe Public. In 2017, Govender’s Cerebos TV commercial featured on the world’s top advertising sites and was named World’s Best Ad of the Day and Week by AdWeek and AdForum, respectively. His pro tip for benchmarking excellence: “To truly digitally innovate, first start with the big idea”.
Chair: Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing, SAB (The South African Breweries). With a background in sales, it’s no wonder that Vaughan highly prioritises the consumer experience. As a Jury Chair, his advice to other jurors is: “View the work through the eyes of the
consumer or end-user. You have to have empathy with the intended audience and look at ideas with fresh eyes”.