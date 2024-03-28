Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaPointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAIpsosBataRogerwilcoTDMCPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkOgilvy South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    IAB Bookmark Awards announces 2024 jury panels

    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    The IAB Bookmark Awards has announced the chairs and members of its nine jury panels for 2024.
    Image supplied. The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced its 2024 jury panels with nine panels this year
    Image supplied. The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced its 2024 jury panels with nine panels this year

    The ninth jury panel, Marketing Craft, is a new addition to the Awards and joins the other panels, Publishers; Innovative Engineers; Builders; Marketers; Performance Marketing; Social, Community & Influencer Marketing; Youth Action and Special Honours that make up the Bookmarks.

    The addition of this panel is part of the Awards' continuing aim to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing and technology
    by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector.

    “With the exciting addition of a ninth panel, we are expanding our reach and fostering even more innovation. It is indeed a testament to the Awards’ commitment to constantly raising the bar and setting the benchmarks for excellence in South African digital work," says Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president.

    Propelling the industry forward

    Robyn Campbell, IAB South Africa Agency Council lead, emphasises the importance of the Bookmark Awards as a key role player in propelling the industry forward by recognising excellence, fostering innovation and setting high standards for future digital creative.

    “It’s no secret that awards create a healthy sense of competition within the sector while simultaneously motivating agencies and brands to improve their work and drive better results for clients.

    Being recognised with a Bookmark Award further translates to increased credibility and prestige for the winners, helping them attract new talent, partnerships and clients.”

    Juries: The heart of the Bookmarks

    Each of the nine Bookmarks jury panels is headed by a jury chair, who will assess work across eight awards categories that align with IAB South Africa’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in the digital economy.

    These include building brands digitally, putting users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.

    “The heart of the Bookmarks lies in its jury. This year, we’ve curated a diverse panel of South African industry experts from digital media, marketing and technology who, as in previous years, have all been nominated by their peers. This ensures a double dose of credibility — a jury that reflects the rich tapestry of our industry and country (with 51% female and 67% people of colour) and the endorsement of their proficiency by their colleagues,” says Nobanda.

    The 2024 Bookmark Awards jury panels

    Marketers panel

    Chair: Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative, SSA. “Humanity above AI.” While Masango lives by this code, he understands that technology is ever-evolving and is keen to view Bookmarks entries where timeless insights merge with new platforms and technology.

    • Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA \ Hunt \ Lascaris
    • Matthew Van der Valk, executive creative officer, VML South Africa
    • Kyra Antrobus, creative director, Accenture Song
    • Artwell Nwaila, head of creative & ecosystem, Google
    • Suhana Gordhan, independent creative leader
    • Nomsa Khanyile, marketing director – Bakeries & Wheat, PepsiCo
    • Peter Little, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Africa
    • Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy
    • Kyle Schoeman, executive creative director, Grid Worldwide
    • Nkululeko Vilikazi, creative director, Machine_
    • Bridget Harpur, head of marketing, Volkswagen Group South Africa

    Marketing Craft panel

    Chair: Alex Goldberg, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa. With 20 years in the communications industry, Goldberg is no stranger to the Bookmarks. This year, he looks forward to seeing how the industry has tackled the AI elephant in the room. “AI has exploded so it’ll be great to see who has successfully utilised AI to bring ideas to life in new ways and not just use AI as the idea.”

    • Pippa Misplon, managing director, Retroviral
    • Greg Davies, chief design officer, PlusNarrative
    • Thomas Lawrence, marketing manager: Castle Lager, AB InBev
    • Tanya de Jongh, integrated creative director, RAPT Creative
    • Ntokozo Nhlanhla, executive creative director, Digitas Liquorice
    • Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, head of marketing – sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify
    • Gareth O’Callaghan, creative director, Joe Public
    • Monde Siphamla, creative director, M&C Saatchi Abel

    Performance Marketing panel

    Chair: Lerato Modisakeng, paid search director, Jellyfish. Before taking on direct digital marketing, Modisakeng worked in e-commerce, where she gained a keen understanding of consumers' needs and preferences. Her advice to marketers: “Always produce work that places the consumer first to solve a business problem.”

    • Gai Le Roy, chief executive officer, IAB Australia
    • Cays Margison, performance account manager, iProspect
    • Laureen Mxoli, african digital marketing & commercial lead – Nutrition, Unilever
    • Adrian Naidoo, managing director, Mindshare South Africa
    • Insaaf Khan, chief growth officer, VML South Africa
    • Kuhle Verby, digital marketing lead, Publicis Groupe
    • Lerato Zulu, e-commerce head: digital and performance marketing, Old Mutual
    • Brian Muguto, managing director, PHD Johannesburg
    • Loyiso Ngcongo, Acting: senior manager – digital marketing, adoption & acquisition, MTN
    • Yvette Naidu, managing director, Lucid Performance Media

    Publishers panel

    Chair: Charis Coleman, head of digital content, Multichoice Group. Coleman’s skills as a digital strategist are key to her leadership in overseeing content teams across video, audio, design, social media and web writing. She believes Publisher panel jurors must have a deep understanding of digital publishing trends, technologies and best practices. “Equally important is the ability to approach each entry with fresh eyes and an unbiased perspective,” she adds.

    • Christo Brits, digital business manager, Maroela Media
    • Danette Breitenbach, managing editor Bizcommunity & editor: marketing and media, Bizcommunity
    • Garrin Lambley, head of content, The South African
    • Sbu Ngalwa, editor in chief, EWN – Primedia
    • Servaas De Kock, group executive digital, Caxton & CTP
    • Gugu Phandle, digital marketing content producer, Arena Holdings
    • Anthea Carstens, audience acquisition manager, Kagiso Media
    • Mbali Soga, editor in chief: True Love, Media24
    • Bridget Ngcobo, head of agencies business partners, Google
    • Rikashni Rangasamy, Showmax

    Social, community & Influencer Marketing panel

    Chair: Deshnie Govender, head of marketing TikTok sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok. Govender lives by the mindset of ‘Each One, Teach One’, where her purpose is to leverage digital to tell stories. She believes that working in marketing is more than a job; it’s a responsibility to nurture relationships, drive growth and guide brands through the ever-changing currents of the market.

    • Sanele Mawisa, head of social & digital content, Ab InBev
    • Paul Coetzer, creative director: digital & social, Publicis Groupe Africa
    • Zipho Ntloko, strategist, Nivea, Dentsu Creative
    • Lebo Moerane, head of social and digital, VML South Africa
    • Luzuko Tena, social media & advertising lead, Accenture
    • Koketso Masisi, creative director, Retroviral
    • MJ Khan, head of group digital communications, Sasol
    • Sylvester Chauke, chief architect & founder, DNA Brand Architects
    • Jeanette Grove, Director: digital, content & creative, Instinctif Partners Africa
    • Meagan Alexander, performance marketing manager, DigiOutsource
    • Samkelisiwe Mndaweni, senior social media manager, Digitas Liquorice

    Youth Action panel

    Chair: Zodwa Gunuza, creative director, The Hardy Boys. A creative to her core, ZGunuza’s digital code lies in a quote by Albert Einstein: “Creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought”. Her advice to new Bookmarks’ entrants is to watch the Masterclass to help perfect your entry.

    • Lloyd Wynbrow, senior strategist, Olivier MEA
    • Anli Grobler, national programme manager: brand and communication strategy, Vega
    • Senzo Xulu, digital creative director, The Odd Number
    • Andreas Shifotoka, strategy lead: digital and social, LePub: Publicis Italy
    • Lethukuthula Zimu, freelance creative
    • Keneilwe Mekgwe, strategic marketing manager: beverages, PepsiCo
    • Roderick Laka, creative group head, Machine_
    • Edwin Mbugua, senior digital strategist, Wunderman Thompson
    • Vuyani Masango, art director, Digitas Liquorice
    • Noah Makholwa, digital manager, Nielsen

    Builders panel

    Chair: Nimay Parekh, director, Accenture Song. “Know the trends but don’t be trendy.” This digital code underpins Parekh’s impressive resume and roster of awards, which are a testament to his creative abilities. He believes a juror must seek out transformational work that seamlessly weaves into the brand narrative and challenges
    the norm.

    • Lydia Oberholzer, creative partner, Kilmer & Cruise
    • Mbuso Mabena, creative group head, Grey South Africa
    • Andrew Kay, founder & product designer, Refresh
    • Vusi Khosa, head of experience design, AltStudios
    • Taylor Wienand, principal UI designer, Foolproof
    • Kgomotso Rammutla, head of digital and payments, Woolworths Financial Services
    • Genie Botha, head of product design, MakeReign
    • Mia Roets, experience design director, Joe Public
    • Shareef Galveen, head of design, Digitas Liquorice
    • Vincent Maher, chief executive officer, I/O

    Innovative Engineers panel

    Chair: Brandon Govender, digital & integrated executive creative director, Joe Public. In 2017, Govender’s Cerebos TV commercial featured on the world’s top advertising sites and was named World’s Best Ad of the Day and Week by AdWeek and AdForum, respectively. His pro tip for benchmarking excellence: “To truly digitally innovate, first start with the big idea”.

    • Tlangelani Chabalala, senior tech manager: group marketing and corporate affairs, Absa
    • Victor Jacobs, digital creative director, M&C Saatchi Abel
    • Natalie de Canha, creative group head, MakeReign
    • Alex Bosman, creative group technology lead, Accenture Song
    • Tilesh Bhaga, creative director: digital and innovation, Grey Group
    • Mandisa Bohlela, pillar marketing lead, FNB
    • Lauren Crook, director, Kintaro
    • Qhakaza Mohare, chief operating officer, Digify Africa
    • Andrew Louw, head of marketing: digital commerce (Checkers Sixty60), ShopriteX
    • Warren le Roux, head of technical, Digitas Liquorice

    Special Honours panel

    Chair: Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing, SAB (The South African Breweries). With a background in sales, it’s no wonder that Vaughan highly prioritises the consumer experience. As a Jury Chair, his advice to other jurors is: “View the work through the eyes of the
    consumer or end-user. You have to have empathy with the intended audience and look at ideas with fresh eyes”.

    • Paula Hulley, managing director, Digitas Liquorice
    • Zanele Zwane, managing director, Have You Heard
    • Nosipho Ginindza, managing director, SoulProviders Collective
    • Robyn Campbell, managing director, Machine_
    • Dineo Mofokeng, digital marketing & CX consultant
    • Viwe Mfaku, senior creative director EMEA, Prime Video
    • Zetu Damane, chief strategic officer, McCann Joburg
    • Refilwe Maluleke, managing director, Yellowwood Future Architects
    • Romy Townsend, executive head of marketing, Nedbank CIB
    • Adetutu Laditan, senior product marketing manager, Google

    Read more: digital, social, Bookmark Awards, Nedbank, SAB, Joe Public, The Hardy Boys, Ogilvy SA, digital awards, Brandon Govender, publishers, SSA, Khensani Nobanda, builders, IAB SA, Charis Coleman, Alex Goldberg, Nkanyezi Masango, Jellyfish, Carl Willoughby, Robyn Campbell, Nimay Parekh, Vaughan Croeser, MultiChoice Group, TikTok, Lerato Modisakeng, Accenture Song, Dentsu Creative
    NextOptions

    Related

    How to communicate in 2024 to reach audiences successfully
    How to communicate in 2024 to reach audiences successfully
     2 hours
    Development of Cape Town&#x2019;s The Rubik nears completion
    CatchwordsDevelopment of Cape Town’s The Rubik nears completion
    Helping marketers drive more humanised growth at the Nedbank IMC 2024
    IMC ConferenceHelping marketers drive more humanised growth at the Nedbank IMC 2024
    Primedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse
    Source:
    Kenya tells TikTok to show it is complying with privacy laws
     22 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Shopping like a billionaire - What's the deal with Temu?
     19 Mar 2024
    Source: Nedbank CIB.
    Landmark ruling: Bheki Cele held liable for heist linked to R101m Nedbank loss
    19 Mar 2024
    TikTok and the African Union Commission Forge Multi-Year Partnership. Source: Supplied.
    TikTok and AU Commission launch #SaferTogether for digital safety in Africa
    18 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz