More than 10-million consumers cannot repay their debt
But more and more South Africans are borrowing money just to survive. The National Financial Ombud Scheme says that credit is shifting “from a tool for upward mobility to a survival mechanism”.
A third of South African borrowers have impaired debt: they have missed three or more debt payments, have an adverse listing on their credit report, and/or face legal action.
The number of consumers with impaired debt has increased from 9.9 million in 2022 to 10.5 million in 2025.
Good news though, is that the number of consumers with good standing debt (those who have missed two or fewer instalments) is also on the increase: 2.1-million more consumers had good standing debt in 2025 than in 2021.
Also read: The debt trap and how to get out of it
Chart produced by The Outlier in partnership with GroundUp
Published originally on GroundUp
© 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
Source: GroundUp
GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/