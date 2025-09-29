South Africa
Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comStoneSecurexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Passenger rail gets back on track, slowly

    By 2021, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had collapsed. As corruption and mismanagement took hold over the previous 10 years, the rail service became increasingly unreliable and unsafe.
    By GroundUp and The Outlier
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Source: Wikipedia.
    Source: Wikipedia.

    Almost all of Prasa’s customers stopped using the train in this period, many opting for more expensive but reliable taxi and bus services.

    Infrastructure decayed without being maintained or replaced. Security contracts were allowed to lapse, leading to widespread vandalism. The Covid pandemic saw the final destruction of the rail service.

    Since then, there has been some improvement. Rail lines have been restored, new trains have been procured, and more people are taking the train. But there is still a long way to go.

    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Prasa has not received a clean audit opinion since 2016. It has recorded irregular expenditure of between R1bn and R6.5bn a year over the past three years. And some lines and stations, especially in the Eastern Cape, are yet to be brought back to service.

    Also read:

    Published originally on GroundUp© 2025 GroundUp.

    This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: PRASA, passenger rail
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz