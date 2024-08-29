WomensMonth: Michele Serfontein, Ocean Basket franchisee says "women need to be at the table to have a voice"

Michele Serfontein is living proof that it is never too late to take that leap of faith and change the path you are currently on. Serfontein, a former professor and educational specialist, took that leap when she decided to transition from academia to entrepreneurship and open an Ocean Basket franchise in Hermanus, Western Cape.

Pictured: Michele Serfontein. Image supplied.

As Serfontein approached her 50th birthday, she sought a lifestyle change.

The first step was a change of scenery, moving from Gauteng to Western Cape with her husband. There, the couple were able to explore business opportunities, one of them being the potential to run a restaurant.

Although she was initially hesitant, she ultimately decided to go for it and purchased an Ocean Basket franchise in 2018.

Despite the rigorous training and the challenges that came with having to adapt to the demanding restaurant industry, Serfontein found fulfilment in the new role, integrating her passion for hospitality into the business.

Considering your background in academia, what inspired you to become an entrepreneur? Specifically in the restaurant industry.

My husband, Gideon and I had been living in Gauteng for more than 25 years and were moving into a new season in our lives. We had the opportunity to consider moving to the Western Cape where our family lives.

Although we were not restauranteurs, our experience in business – Gideon with finance and people management and myself in marketing and administration/project management – gave us the confidence to operate a restaurant.

That’s why we opted for a franchise – we are not foodies but believed that we could manage the business because of our skills and insights.

As a female entrepreneur, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

I was always the youngest and, often, the highest qualified person in the room. I had to learn to rather earn respect than announce that I was “Dr Michele Serfontein”.

As a younger professional, I also had to learn that being aggressive didn’t encourage connection. Rather, I had to learn to be assertive in order to present my insights or opinions in a manner that was well-received.

Image supplied.

Women need to be at the table to have a voice. We need to ensure we are qualified and knowledgeable to gain a seat.

However, we also need to be assertive when we’re in the room – not aggressively pushing our way to our seat, but rather gaining respect from those around us and ensuring we have informed opinions that provide us with a seat at the table, whatever position that may be.

What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader, and how is being a woman in this role an advantage and a disadvantage?

An effective leader realises that (1) they are a leader and (2) they take up the position of a leader – whether it's at home, at church, at work or amongst friends.

Having influence is a powerful position and comes with a great responsibility.

Additionally, good leaders also need to ensure that, when appropriate, they are good followers.

In my experience, one of the greatest advantages of being a leader is that you get to help people achieve their best.

However, one of the greatest disadvantages is that you will have people who don’t want to follow your lead or who sabotage your efforts because of their own insecurities or desire to be the leader.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

Representing South Africa on the Professional Qualifications Committee of the European Marketing Confederation in the early 2000's was a great achievement for me – I am very grateful to Dr Ivor Blumenthal (then CEO of the Services SETA) for entrusting me with this great responsibility.

It not only grew my confidence but also introduced me to global expertise and the European context.

Being chairperson (2022 – 2024) of the fundraising organisation Lighthouse 2 Lighthouse Ladies is also something I’m immensely proud of.

Image supplied.

Although a voluntary position, I was given the opportunity and great responsibility of leading this organisation out of Covid-19 and into the next level of fundraising, supported by many talented, committed and passionate women, who also volunteered their time and expertise for the causes we committed to support by raising funds through walking.

What advice would you give to other women wanting to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams?

Commit to something that aligns with your passions and helps you achieve your life-long, God-given purpose.

Constantly check whether you’re on track and surround yourself with people who can not only encourage you but also provide constructive feedback.

Do your research well – ask people in the industry, and offer yourself the opportunity to gain experience, even if it means spending time in (for instance) a restaurant for a week without pay. It’s worth finding out if this is what you really want to do.

Take chances – sometimes you need to push your own boundaries and try things that are outside of your comfort zone. They don’t have to be life-threatening experiences, but ensure you’re not only doing things that come easily.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

It’s an opportunity to focus on the women around you, who contribute to our community, our businesses and our general well-being.

As I get older, I realise the importance of making use of the opportunity to speak about and to the women who impact our lives.