Africa


Alex Okasi, Google Africa MD, on UK"s Powerlist for 3rd consecutive year

8 Nov 2023
Recently appointed managing director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, has been named by the annual UK Powerlist for the third consecutive year.
Image supplied. Managing director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, has been named by the annual UK Powerlist for the third consecutive year
Image supplied. Managing director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, has been named by the annual UK Powerlist for the third consecutive year

The Powerlist recognises the UK’s most influential Black people.

Okasi is in good company, other notable individuals on the list including Vogue editor - Edward Enninful, actor - Ncuti Gatwa, actor and producer - Idris Elba OBE, grime musician – Stormzy, actor - Daniel Kaluuya, YouTuber - KSI and TV historian- David Olusoga.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Okasi says, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised once again on the UK Powerlist.

“Being acknowledged for the third consecutive year is a testament to the collective efforts in driving positive change and fostering growth within our communities.

"The Powerlist holds immense significance in celebrating black accomplishment, and I am proud to be a part of this distinguished cohort."

Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa
Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa

6 Sep 2023

25 year career

Okosi’s career spans over 25 years with significant accomplishments including being a key catalyst in transforming music and content space in Africa through the launch and growth of brands like MTV Base, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon in Africa.

Okosi's inclusion on the Powerlist for the third consecutive year is a testament to his illustrious time at YouTube where he grew the business by guiding the success of partners and creators across key verticals, including music, gaming, sports and media across the Emerging Markets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

As managing director of Google Africa, Okosi is responsible for leading Google's vision, fostering partnerships, and advancing cutting-edge technologies on the continent.

The list was announced at the Celebration of Black Excellence Awards held at the end of October, held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London hotel.

