Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa

6 Sep 2023
Alex Okosi, current managing director for YouTube in EMEA Emerging Markets, will take on the role of managing director for Google in Africa.
Image supplied. Alex Okosi, current managing director for YouTube in EMEA Emerging Markets, will take on the role of managing director for Google in Africa.
Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa including programmes to help businesses and economies on the continent to grow as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the Web.

I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology... to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” says Okosi.

“I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.”

Google launches new AI accelerator for African startups
Google launches new AI accelerator for African startups

22 Aug 2023

Potential for technology

“Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses,” said Meir Brand, vice president, EMEA emerging markets at Google.

A seasoned media, entertainment, and technology leader, prior to joining YouTube, Okosi held the position of executive vice president and managing director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International.

In his most recent position at YouTube, Okosi played a pivotal role in steering the platform’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

Google has been operating in Africa for over a decade and has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. The company’s products and services are used by millions of people in Africa every day.

social media, Africa, search, digital, new appointment, online media, Google, Alex Okosi, publishing

