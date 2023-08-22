Google launches new AI accelerator for African startups

Google has announced the launch of a new accelerator called 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First', which the company says is aimed at supporting African startups looking to use artificial intelligence (AI) to solve local challenges.

"The 'AI First' programme is aimed at supporting startups keen on delving into AI's possibilities.

"It draws learnings from past initiatives such as the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, the primary aspiration remains consistent: to support and highlight African-driven solutions," Google said.

Applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator are now open, inviting startups up to series A stage based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning.

Participants will benefit from access to Google's AI expertise, technical resources including up to $350k Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Speaking about the initiative, Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem Africa, remarked, "Africa's tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It's inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. 'AI First' is more than a program; it's a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realise their full potential.

Startups are invited to apply by September 6, 2023. For more details and to submit applications, please g.co/acceleratorafrica.