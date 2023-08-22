Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkNSBC.AfricaEdge GrowthBusiness Partners LimitedDomains.co.zaNew MediaPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

How To Start Up News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Google launches new AI accelerator for African startups

22 Aug 2023
Google has announced the launch of a new accelerator called 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First', which the company says is aimed at supporting African startups looking to use artificial intelligence (AI) to solve local challenges.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

"The 'AI First' programme is aimed at supporting startups keen on delving into AI's possibilities.

"It draws learnings from past initiatives such as the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, the primary aspiration remains consistent: to support and highlight African-driven solutions," Google said.

Applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator are now open, inviting startups up to series A stage based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning.

Industrial automation will have the biggest impact in the fight against climate change. Source: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay
ABB and Microsoft bring generative AI to industrial applications

16 Aug 2023

Participants will benefit from access to Google's AI expertise, technical resources including up to $350k Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Speaking about the initiative, Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem Africa, remarked, "Africa's tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It's inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. 'AI First' is more than a program; it's a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realise their full potential.

Startups are invited to apply by September 6, 2023. For more details and to submit applications, please g.co/acceleratorafrica.

NextOptions
Read more: Google, artificial intelligence, AI, Folarin Aiyegbusi

Related

Source: © 123rf With Agency Scope SA 2023/2024 fieldwork well into its third month with close to 200 interviews completed, the survey has enjoyed a very good response
Agency Scope SA 2023/2024: A very good response1 day ago
Source: © 123rf In South Africa's retail environment, data is still an untapped opportunity, yet it can revolutionise retail
Data an untapped opportunity in retail with potential to revolutionise the sector18 Aug 2023
Obi Asika will be speaking at the upcoming Nedbank IMC Conference. SOurce: Supplied.
#BehindtheIMC: Obi Asika, founder and chairman of Dragon Africa17 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf In On Africa's (IOA), latest publication sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans
Half of South Africans have concerns around ChatGPT and AI in the future17 Aug 2023
Industrial automation will have the biggest impact in the fight against climate change. Source: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay
ABB and Microsoft bring generative AI to industrial applications16 Aug 2023
Image supplied. CEM Africa 2023 takes place today and tomorrow in Cape Town.
#CEMAfrica2023: AI's impact on CX takes centre stage15 Aug 2023
Ogilvy's innovation lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy's innovation lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact15 Aug 2023
Source: Lindsey Schutters
Review: Volvo XC40 Twin Motor Recharge14 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz