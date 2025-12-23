How Yoco and Workshop17 are shaping the future of workspaces

For fast-growing fintech Yoco, the workspace is more than a physical location—it shapes productivity, culture, and employee satisfaction.

Source: Supplied. Yoco’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Katlego Maphai.

Partnering with Workshop17, Yoco has transformed its Cape Town headquarters into a flexible, innovative environment that supports collaboration, boosts efficiency, and sets a new standard for modern workspaces in Africa’s dynamic tech sector.

"A well-designed office can increase productivity by up to 20%, while nearly 90% of job seekers consider the workplace environment a key factor when evaluating job offers," says Workshop17 chief executive officer and co-founder, Paul Keursten.

So, when the need for a new and larger Cape Town headquarter office arose in 2023, Yoco saw an opportunity, not just to find workspace, but rather, to create one that truly reflected their ethos.

By designing a workspace that embodies their values, Yoco ensures the environment itself fuels the innovation, creating a sense of belonging among team members that drives collaboration and their success.

Rather than committing to a traditional lease or taking on the logistical challenges of fitting out a new office, Yoco turned to the workspace solution experts Workshop17, known for its beautiful, ergonomic, wellness-focused office spaces. And so, evolved the full-scale design and build of 20 Kloof by Workshop17, a workspace tailored to Yoco’s needs.

More than a space: A meeting of minds

Yoco’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Katlego Maphai, knew that a workspace should do more than just house employees. It should inspire collaboration, attract talent, and provide an environment that enables employees to focus on meaningful work.

“We didn’t want to own a building, manage utilities, Wi-Fi, or any of the countless things that come with a standalone office. We wanted a space that could keep up with us: somewhere that would evolve as our needs did,” he explains.

Workshop17 has built a reputation for creating spaces that do exactly that. Its approach involves repurposing existing buildings - such as banks and fire stations, extending the lifecycle of structures and reducing environmental impact.

Its design approach prioritises longevity, with high-quality materials that endure rather than simply fill space. Globally, repurposing buildings can cut embodied carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to new construction - a major win in the climate-conscious economy.

“For us, a workspace isn’t just about desks and meeting rooms; it’s about creating an environment where teams can do their best work without worrying about the mechanics of running an office,” says Keursten. “Yoco shares our belief that a well-designed space, serviced with a hospitality and people-care focus, will enable its staff to be the best they can be, while feeling welcome, respected and connected.”

Source: Supplied. Workshop17 and Yoco have partnered to offer bespoke office solutions.

The impact of a thoughtfully designed workspace

The partnership has already yielded results. The Yoco team’s move into 20 Kloof has transformed its work experience. Employees walk into a space designed for them - one where materials, layout, and function all contribute to a productive atmosphere.

“The feedback from our team has been overwhelmingly positive,” Maphai notes. “We see it in the way people interact, the ease with which they move through the space, and the way our office reflects our brand and values.

"A workspace sends a signal about who you are. It’s not just aesthetic, it’s strategic. A thoughtfully designed office increases collaboration, reduces absenteeism, and makes hybrid work more effective by giving employees a compelling reason to show up. Ours says we take our work seriously, but we also want to create an environment where people enjoy coming in every day.”

Beyond productivity, the space has also become a crucial tool for talent acquisition and retention. In a competitive job market, where employees weigh remote work against office life, companies must offer more than just a desk. “People today want to work in an environment that’s inspiring and comfortable. The office needs to be a place they want to come to, not just somewhere they have to work,” Maphai adds.

A scalable model for growing companies

The Yoco–Workshop17 partnership is more than a one-off project. Yoco’s Johannesburg team had already experienced what Workshop17 offered at The Bank in Rosebank, so when they needed space in Cape Town, Workshop17 was the obvious choice.

This partnership represents a shift in how growing companies approach office space. Most businesses need flexibility; not the burden of long-term leases, asset management, or constant reconfigurations to meet shifting team needs.

Yoco’s ability to tap into Workshop17’s network of locations means that employees have access to spaces in other cities, ensuring continuity even as the company expands. It’s a model that supports localisation while maintaining a high standard of workspace experience.

“We’re thinking beyond just Cape Town,” Maphai says. “As we expand into Durban, and beyond, we know we have a partner that understands our needs. Workshop17 continues to provide us with a framework for growth that doesn’t tie us down but instead gives us the flexibility to adapt.”

The future of workspaces in Africa

The partnership between Yoco and Workshop17 isn’t just about convenience; it’s about rethinking how businesses interact with space. In Africa’s rapidly growing economies, where entrepreneurship is on the rise, flexible, serviced office spaces could become the default choice for companies, big and small.

“It makes sense,” Maphai says. “Why take on the burden of managing an office when you can partner with a team that specialises in it? The economies of scale, the expertise, and the ability to focus on your core business - it all adds up.”

Keursten agrees. “We believe workspaces should enable people to do their best work. That’s why we create spaces that are functional, sustainable, and designed to last. Yoco is exactly the kind of partner we look for - one that understands the value of a well-designed workplace and the impact it has on a company’s success.”

As businesses across Africa look for smarter, more adaptable office solutions, the Yoco-Workshop17 collaboration offers a blueprint. It’s a model that balances flexibility with stability, functionality with aesthetics, and business needs with employee well-being.

And, as this partnership shows, the right workspace isn’t just a place: it’s a powerful tool for growth. For businesses ready to work smarter, not harder, Yoco’s model shows what the future of work in Africa can - and should - look like.