Yoco founder and CEO Katlego Maphai steps down

Founder and CEO of Yoco, Katlego Maphai, will step down from his executive role but will remain actively involved in initiatives supporting small business development.

Co-founders Lungisa Matshoba and Bradley Wattrus have been appointed as co-CEOs. Matshoba will focus on product innovation and growth, while Wattrus will oversee governance and scalability. Carl Wazen, co-founder and chief business officer, will continue leading go-to-market and marketing operations.

Since its founding ten years ago, Yoco has grown from a startup aimed at helping small businesses accept card payments into a platform serving more than 200,000 merchants nationwide.

The company emphasises supporting entrepreneurs through tools and solutions that help them navigate a rapidly changing business landscape.

“Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our economy,” the founders stated. “This next chapter focuses on continuity, building strong foundations, and ensuring that Yoco continues to empower businesses to grow with confidence.”

The leadership transition aims to maintain the company’s entrepreneurial ethos while scaling operations and extending its impact across South Africa’s small business sector.