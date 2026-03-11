Cape Town startup Yazi raises first institutional funding from 3 Capital Ventures

Cape Town-based research technology startup Yazi has secured its first institutional investment in a funding round led by 3 Capital Ventures.

Left to right include: Lucas Johnson-Barker and Jürgen Stroebel (3 Capital Ventures) as well as Timothy Treagus and Mzwandile (Mzee) Sotsaka (Yazi) | image supplied

The company said the investment will be used to expand product development, grow its research participant panel across Africa and support international growth as demand from research agencies increases.

Founded in 2022 by Timothy Treagus and Mzwandile Sotsaka, Yazi provides a research platform that allows organisations to conduct surveys, interviews and other research activities through WhatsApp.

The platform uses AI tools to conduct and analyse research interviews through messaging conversations. According to the company, this allows organisations to collect feedback and insights from participants without requiring app downloads or email-based surveys.

Yazi said the latest investment values the company at a pre-money valuation of about R30m.

The startup said the funding will support further product development, including tools for automated voice interviews conducted through WhatsApp.

Yazi also plans to expand its research panel, which currently includes about 1.8 million participants across multiple demographics and geographies.

The company reported revenue growth over the past year and said it now works with clients including Old Mutual, Pick n Pay, Discovery, Capitec and Ipsos.

3 Capital Ventures is an early-stage investment firm that backs post-revenue business-to-business software companies in South Africa. The firm was originally established within Allan Gray before becoming independent.

The company said the investment reflects growing demand for messaging-based research tools among businesses operating in Africa and international markets.