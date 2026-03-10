How SMEs can use AI for product development

Product development is notoriously time-consuming and expensive. It requires research, testing, iteration and often multiple failed attempts before something works. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with limited capital, that trial-and-error cycle can be risky. While AI does not eliminate risk, it significantly reduces the cost and time involved in refining ideas.

The key is understanding where AI adds practical value, and where you’re better off taking an old-school approach. Below are five high-impact ways that SMEs can use AI to strengthen their product development processes.

1. Customer insight

Most SMEs are sitting on a mountain of valuable but underused data – from customer reviews, support queries and sales records to website analytics and social media engagement. AI-powered tools can analyse this information at scale, identifying patterns that would take weeks or even months to detect manually.

This includes recurring complaints, feature requests, pricing sensitivities and regional differences in buying behaviour. Instead of relying on internal assumptions and anecdotal feedback, business owners can prioritise product improvements based on data-driven evidence. In a diverse and price-sensitive market like South Africa, this provides a clearer, more objective understanding of customer needs.

2. Validation before capital investment

One of the biggest risks in product development is committing resources to an idea that has not been properly tested. Fortunately, AI can support rapid concept validation.

SMEs can use AI to refine product descriptions, simulate different pricing scenarios or generate multiple value propositions for testing in targeted digital campaigns. Engagement data and real-time feedback analysis can then indicate which concepts resonate with customers. This reduces the likelihood of launching products based purely on instinct.

3. Design optimisation

Instead of lengthy manual analysis between iterations and prototypes, businesses can quickly assess performance data and refine their offering.

For digital products, AI can analyse user journeys to identify friction points, while for physical goods, modelling tools can optimise design specifications, packaging dimensions and even material usage. Faster iteration means lower development costs and quicker time to market.

4. Demand forecasting

Accurately predicting demand is so important because overproduction ties up capital, while underproduction can lead to missed revenue and frustrated customers. AI-driven forecasting and planning tools analyse historical sales, seasonal patterns and market trends to predict likely demand more accurately.

For SMEs with typically tight cash flow, improved forecasting supports better inventory management and more disciplined working capital allocation.

5. Personalisation

Personalisation increases perceived value without necessarily increasing production costs. It also strengthens customer loyalty, which is critical for businesses looking to scale sustainably. With AI, SMEs are able to offer a level of personalisation that was previously only accessible to large corporates. This may include recommending complementary products or adapting service features to specific customer segments.

It’s important to remember, however, that AI is not a substitute for judgement. Algorithms can detect patterns, but they do not understand context in the way experienced entrepreneurs do. Especially in South Africa, where market dynamics are shaped by income disparities and cultural nuance, human insight remains essential when interpreting AI-generated outputs.

When used strategically, AI can allow SME owners to test more ideas, fail faster at lower cost and refine products with greater confidence. However, its value lies not in the volume of tools adopted, but in the clarity of the problem being solved. SMEs should begin with a clearly defined product objective, integrate AI selectively into existing processes, and continuously measure impact against commercial outcomes.

Ultimately, the strongest results will come from striking a deliberate balance between AI-driven insight and entrepreneurial instinct, ensuring that data informs decisions without replacing human judgement.



