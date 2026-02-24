How to beat the odds in your first year of business

According to recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 20% of Australian businesses fail in their first year after opening. Failure rates in South Africa are nearly double that, with 40% of new ventures failing within the first year.

Author: Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

The truth is that South Africa’s business landscape magnifies many first-year risks. The operating environment is more volatile, resource-constrained, and structurally complex than most developed markets. Those first twelve months of running a business are also typically the most unforgiving, as you make decisions with imperfect information, test assumptions in real time, and constantly question what you thought you knew.

Often, cash flow strain is the biggest early pressure point. Many entrepreneurs underestimate how long it takes for revenue to reach targeted levels. In South Africa, payment delays tend to be longer, consumer spending is more cautious, and suppliers often require upfront or early payment from new businesses. Even with a strong offering, it can take time for customers’ trust to translate into recurring revenue.

Customer acquisition can also be an uphill battle. Many first-time entrepreneurs assume that customers will immediately understand what they offer, but the market rarely behaves that neatly. What you think you are selling and what customers value are often two different things. Listening carefully to customers is key to refining your value proposition before you build expensive campaigns or processes around the wrong assumptions.

Another reality is operational disruption. While load shedding has eased, there are still countless external factors that impact service delivery, manufacturing schedules, stock management, and turnaround times. These issues tend to reveal themselves quickly in a new business, so it’s critical to build flexibility into processes: alternative suppliers, backup systems, simple workflows, and clear contingency plans.

The first year is also when you establish your business’s competitive identity. You may not have the biggest advertising budget or the most sophisticated systems, but you can still compete on responsiveness, service quality, and consistency. Small businesses often win early customers by being accessible, personal, and adaptable. Building that reputation early lays the foundation for longevity because customers remember the businesses that exceed expectations when they most need it.

Importantly, beating the odds requires disciplined experimentation. Your business plan may offer initial direction, but the day-to-day reality will involve reacting to variables you didn’t anticipate. Rather than seeing this as failure, it should be viewed as a normal, healthy part of establishing a business.

There’s also a tendency to delay tough decisions because the business feels too new to justify major changes. But the first year is the best time to correct course. If a strategy, product, or partnership isn’t working, address it early before the costs compound. Persistence is essential, but persistence without adaptation is a common cause of early-stage failure.

While the statistics may look daunting, it’s important to remember that thousands of South African entrepreneurs do beat the odds each year. They do so not by avoiding challenges but by facing them head on and responding to them quickly. The first year will test you on every level, but if you approach it with discipline, flexibility, and a willingness to learn fast, the odds will certainly be stacked in your favour.



