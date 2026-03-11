Transforming retail governance: How pragmatism and purpose are reshaping the future

Governance stops being a boardroom discussion and becomes an operational reality when a single port disruption delays food deliveries across provinces, or even when a cyber incident can ripple from head office systems to independent retailers overnight.

Phumlani Dyini, group chief ESG officer, The Spar Group. Image supplied

In a food retail business, governance is never abstract. It shows up when a store in a rural town conducts a fire drill, not because an audit is scheduled, but because customers and staff deserve to be safe.

It’s the discipline of keeping emergency exits accessible, alarms tested, and safety standards enforced - especially in communities where the store is often the centre of daily life.

Risk and governance in South African retail are now complex and interconnected, no longer linear or predictable.

Operational and regulatory risks overlap, with issues like cybercrime, social unrest, climate events, port disruptions, and reputational threats impacting supply chains, data systems, and communities at the same time.

Risk management now demands a unified approach - it needs to shape thinking, planning, and decisions at every level of the organisation.

With operational, social, and environmental factors merging, governance must adapt.

Governance, trust, and growth are interdependent

Good governance isn’t a compliance exercise; it’s a trust-building mechanism. At Spar, we’ve seen that when our people understand the rationale behind our purpose-driven approach, not just how we comply, it creates an internal culture of trust that ultimately fuels sustainable growth.

Ethical intent cannot be retrofitted; it has to be embedded in the way decisions are made, in the tone of leadership, and in the daily actions that protect our customers, retailers, and communities.

Culture is the lens through which risk is managed. Without alignment to shared values, even the best frameworks will falter. Governance must therefore be human, not theoretical. It’s about real people keeping their promises, taking accountability, and doing what they say they will do.

From reactive to predictive: The data imperative

The next frontier of risk management will be defined by data integrity and foresight. The businesses that thrive will be those that invest in data-driven risk intelligence and with analytical capabilities that anticipate disruption before it happens.

Cyber threats, for example, are no longer a matter of if, but when. The differentiator lies in preparedness: a tested cyber playbook, a defined crisis response team, and the discipline to act quickly and transparently under pressure.

AI and analytics can enable predictive governance, the ability to use data for foresight rather than hindsight. In practice, this means identifying vulnerabilities earlier, responding faster, and limiting the knock-on effects before customers or retailers feel them.

The challenge for the next three to five years is ensuring governance professionals are as fluent in technology as they are in policy.

Purpose-driven governance: Aligning ESG with everyday business

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance is now inseparable from operational resilience. Under Spar’s “My Spar, Our Tomorrow” commitments, sustainability decisions are made where they matter most - on the shop floor and in the supply chain.

Whether it’s energy-efficient refurbishments that reduce operating costs for retailers or logistics optimisation that lowers emissions while improving service reliability, sustainability becomes a governance tool for resilience rather than a parallel reporting exercise.

In all we do, the question remains the same: Are we building a safer, more sustainable ecosystem for our people, retailers, and communities?

Climate risk, social stability, and ethical supply chains are all governance issues. Responsible growth means recognising that community trust is an asset and one that must be protected as carefully as financial capital.

Making governance practical and personal

As a business that supports thousands of independent retailers, we know that governance cannot be abstract. When risk management fails at a distribution centre, it doesn’t just affect one store or location - it impacts many independent entrepreneurs whose livelihoods depend on reliable supply, ethical conduct, and operational stability.

That reality forces governance to be pragmatic, decentralised, and deeply embedded in how we support retailers every day.

Practical, everyday discipline, supported by digital tools and data, ensures that governance empowers agility rather than stifles it. When governance becomes practical, people see its purpose. When it becomes human, they live it.

The future: Pragmatic, adaptive, and value-creating

As Spar continues to strengthen its core operations and expand its network, our governance model will not be replicated, it will be adapted. Integrity is universal, but relevance is local. The principle remains: do the right thing, in the right way, for the communities we serve.

If I had to summarise my philosophy in one word, it would be pragmatism. Because effective governance isn’t about perfection, it’s about purpose, adaptability, and doing what’s right even when no one is watching.

In an environment defined by uncertainty, good governance is no longer about avoiding failure - it is about enabling trust, speed, and resilience.

Pragmatism, grounded in purpose, is what allows organisations like Spar to serve communities today while protecting tomorrow. That, ultimately, is what governance must deliver.