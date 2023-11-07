Industries

Extraordinary kids, extraordinary experiences

7 Nov 2023
Issued by: TLC Worldwide Africa
At TLC, we've always believed in more than just business as usual. Our heart lies in 'TLC Gives Back', and this year? Did we make some magic.
Extraordinary kids, extraordinary experiences

We've been nurturing dreams at Ubuhle Bezwe Child Care Centre New Life Centre for Girls, and Yenzani Children’s Home with our heart-warming partners, 'Acts of Love'. Two years, countless smiles, pure joy! Every child has a story, and sometimes those stories are laden with challenges that would test any superhero's resolve. Yet, when we look into their eyes, all we see is hope, resilience, and an unquenchable spirit.

But this year? We turned a page. Took a leap. Quite literally.

We introduced our heroes – yes, these incredibly resilient kids – to their very first 'Bounce' experience! Imagine a world where gravity doesn't hold you back, where every bounce brings a broader smile, and where every laugh echoes hope. That was the scene. And believe us, watching these kids, even the initial scaredy cats, leap, twist, and turn, was nothing short of magic.

In the grand adventure of life, sometimes the most profound lessons come from the smallest adventurers. But it's more than just a day of fun. It's a moment to show them a universe filled with possibilities and promise. It's about letting them know that they're not defined by where they come from, but by the dreams they chase and the joy they carry.

To our partners, Acts of Love, Bounce Inc, Ubuhle Bezwe Child Care Centre New Life Centre for Girls, and Yenzani Children’s Home, thank you for being a part of this journey. And remember, sometimes all it takes is a little bounce to see the world from a different perspective.

Here's to more moments, more dreams, more leaps, and more love.

#TLCGivesBack #KidsAreTheRealHeroes #BounceIntoDreams

TLC Worldwide Africa
TLC Worldwide Africa is a global MarTech solution that rewards consumer behaviour with experiences. For 30 years, we've been connecting people with experiences that match their passions. The uniqueness of our business model is doing this for a fraction of the cost, making it commercially viable for brands to offer free experiences to their consumers as a reward for sales, engagement, and retention. Now operating from 14 worldwide hubs, the TLC Platform connects millions of consumers with over 150,000 experience reward partners. We trust in decades of proprietary data to ensure we offer the right experience to every individual.

