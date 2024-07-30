Nurturing talent and celebrating growth: Zondi and Fiata's inspiring journeys at TLC

At TLC, skills development is more than just a strategy – it's a core part of our values and culture. We are committed to growing and empowering our team, with annual learnership programmes that offer real opportunities for personal and professional development.

We are proud to share the success stories of two exceptional individuals who began their journey with TLC through our learnership programme:

Zondi Tshabalala joined TLC through a Basic Office Skills Internship via MSC Corporate Academy, fully sponsored by TLC. During his three-month internship from 29 September 2023 to 31 December 2023, Zondi gained valuable workplace experience and seamlessly integrated into our team. His hard work and dedication were recognised, and after completing the programme, he was absorbed into the business, where he continues to grow and thrive.

Fiata Adelina Ramphekwa started her career with us through an End User Computing Learnership, sponsored by TLC. The 12-month programme, from 31 May 2022 to 30 April 2023, provided her with critical workplace experience. Upon completing her learnership, Fiata's success and potential were evident, leading to her full integration into the organisation.

We’re also excited to share that our group CEO, Alec Johnson, visited this week and caught up with Zondi and Fiata to reflect on their journeys and growth at TLC. Their experiences highlight our commitment to nurturing talent, providing mentorship, and creating opportunities for continuous development. Zondi and Fiata's stories are a testament to the power of investing in people, and we couldn't be prouder of all they’ve achieved.



