Bakwena bursary, learnership programmes support youth along key logistics corridor

Toll concessionaire Bakwena has reaffirmed its commitment to community development along the N1N4 corridor through its bursary and learnership programmes, which aim to improve skills and opportunities for youth in communities adjacent to the major logistics route.

In 2024, the company supported 10 external bursaries, 11 external learnerships and seven internal bursaries, contributing to skills development and employment opportunities in the region.

Success stories of resilience and growth

Among the recent bursary recipients are Catherine Morena and Boitumelo Joy Ngobeni, both of whom graduated this year thanks to Bakwena’s education support initiatives.

Source: Supplied | Catherine Morena

Catherine Morena, a longstanding Bakwena employee, has worked her way up from communications clerk to control room manager at Mantsole Weighbridge, and is now a commercial support officer at the company’s head office. She recently completed a Bachelor of Business Administration degree through Bakwena’s bursary programme.

"This academic sponsorship marked a significant milestone in my personal and professional development. I remain deeply grateful for the confidence Bakwena placed in my potential and for playing an important role in shaping my academic and professional journey," says Morena.

Boitumelo Joy Ngobeni graduated with two qualifications in Integrated Communication from Tshwane University of Technology. She says: "I am proud to say that I am a product of Bakwena Platinum Bursaries and I will always be grateful for the opportunity provided to me. Bakwena’s investment in my education has not only empowered me but has also inspired me to make a positive impact in my community."

Construction learnerships build skills for logistics projects

In addition to bursaries, Bakwena runs a construction learnership programme targeting unemployed youth along the N1N4 route. This initiative combines formal training with on-site work experience at Bakwena-managed projects, equipping participants with practical skills for the infrastructure and logistics sectors.

Many of the programme’s graduates have secured permanent employment, reflecting the initiative’s positive long-term impact on community livelihoods.

Applications and programme criteria

Bakwena offers bursaries to both its employees and to university students (second year and above), as well as learnerships for qualifying community members living near the N1N4 route.

To apply, candidates must:

• Be a South African citizen

• Be registered at a recognised South African university

• Preferably live within 6km of the N1N4 route

• Have a minimum overall university average of 60%

• Submit a motivation letter, certified copies of ID, proof of residence, and academic results

Applications are available via the Bakwena website and can be emailed to info@bakwena.co.za with ‘Bursary Application’ in the subject line.

Investing in future logistics leaders

Commenting on the initiative, Bakwena’s chief operating officer, Solomon Kganyago, says: "The youth are the future of South Africa, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference by empowering them with the knowledge to help them achieve their goals.

"We believe that we have a responsibility as a business to have a positive impact on many aspects of the lives of people in the communities surrounding the N1N4 route, bringing positive change, inspiration and hope, creating a brighter future for the next generation."