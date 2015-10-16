TLC Worldwide Africa gives back to 3 children’s homes this September

Kicking off just after Heritage Day, from 25 to 27 September 2024, ‘TLC Gives Back’ from TLC Worldwide Africa aims to make a positive change for children in need. Every year all the TLC markets around the globe run their local 'TLC Gives Back' initiatives. This September is TLC's global Gives Back event – the first in over five years.

This year, the goal is to support three children’s homes in Johannesburg: Yenzani Children’s Home in Midrand, Village Safe Haven in Buccleuch, and Ubuhle Bezwe Childcare Centre in Thembisa. These homes care for children aged 3 to 25 years, and the aim is to improve their environments to ensure a safe and nurturing space for them. Two employees from our TLC Global teams (Brazil and the UK) will be travelling to South Africa to take part in a few days of volunteering work at the three aforementioned orphanages that the local TLC team has partnered with for a number of years. The project is being done in partnership with TLC’s local CSI partner, Acts of Love – a company with the goal of ‘supporting those who need it most’.

Although the main aim of the project is to improve the physical spaces of these children’s homes, various friends of TLC Worldwide Africa have agreed to help out during the initiative. The renovations and maintenance are being done by BEC Contractors, and SweepSouth will be assisting with gardening services at Village Safe Haven. The TLC team is also appreciative of McDonald's for its support of this initiative, along with Krispy Kreme, who will be generously providing delicious doughnuts as a special treat for the kids.

Over the years, the team at TLC Worldwide Africa has had the privilege of executing various meaningful community support programmes. These included providing blankets, hot meals, and masks to the MES homeless shelter in Kempton Park in 2020. In 2022, this involved sponsoring grocery hampers for KwaZulu-Natal families affected by devastating floods; and partnering with McDonald's, Nu Metro, and Acts of Love to give kids from Ubuhle Bezwe and New Life Centre for Girls a memorable day at the movies. In 2023, TLC, together with Acts of Love, gave children at Ubuhle Bezwe, Yenzani Children’s Home, and New Life Centre their first-ever 'Bounce' experience, helping the kids to feel joy and possibility beyond their daily challenges.

TLC Worldwide Africa is all about adding value and it believes in the pay-it-forward approach. The company aims to drive fundamental, lasting change for the children it supports. This is an ongoing journey, not a one-off event. The goal is to create long-term growth opportunities for these children, proving that kindness and sustained support can transform lives.

