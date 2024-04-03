TLC Worldwide shortlisted for 6 awards in the International Loyalty Awards

YouTube in the UK - Loyalty Redefined

YouTube's initiative focuses on inspiring aspiring creators and fostering a sense of value within the community. Through genuine recognition and support, YouTube empowers creators to overcome challenges and continue creating. By embodying its core values, YouTube extends a heartfelt "thank you" to its creator community, redefining loyalty on the platform.

Nordic Spirit in the UK - Best Use of Gamification

Nordic Spirit's Club 64 sets the standard for engaging Urban Millennial audiences. Seamlessly blending Nordic lifestyle principles with tailored experiences, the program offers curated offers and personalised communications. Through gamification, Nordic Spirit enhances engagement, learns from its audience, and creates ongoing anticipation, setting itself apart in the loyalty landscape.

Coca-Cola in South Africa - Best Long Term Loyalty Program

Coca-Cola's B2B program in South Africa rewards trading customers for using ordering applications, fostering loyalty beyond the transactional realm. The Big Time Bonanza Shop offers a diverse range of rewards, from travel experiences to branded products, enhancing the value proposition for business owners. Supported by a digital platform and personalised customer service, Coca-Cola ensures meaningful engagement with independent businesses.

Ferrero in Brazil - Best B2B Loyalty Program

Ferrero's "Ferrero's Challenge" energises distribution channels' sales teams, rewarding performance and engagement. More than just incentives, the program serves as a platform for relationship building, training, and sales optimisation. With excellent NPS and engagement rates, Ferrero's program stands as a testament to its strategic significance and growth.

Daikin in Italy - Best B2B Loyalty Program

Daikin's Hea(r)t program revolutionises B2B loyalty by prioritising genuine emotional connections with installers. By rewarding loyalty in unexpected ways, Daikin strengthens brand loyalty and relevance, driving business results and sales growth. Breaking industry paradigms, Daikin's approach highlights the power of human-centric engagement.

Hungry Jack's in Australia - Loyalty Redefined

Hungry Jack's redefines loyalty by offering a branded experience that transcends traditional rewards. With a $125m prize pool, including non-food prizes from esteemed partners, Hungry Jack's incentivises repeat visits while delighting customers with a variety of rewards. The collaboration with Mattel adds an interactive dimension to the customer journey, fostering loyalty and engagement.

We are immensely proud of our diverse portfolio of loyalty programs and the impact they have made on brands and customers worldwide. As we await the results of the International Loyalty Awards, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of customer engagement and loyalty innovation.

