    Bd-capital partners with TLC Worldwide, the world’s largest marketing and loyalty rewards platform

    Issued by TLC Worldwide Africa
    14 Feb 2024
    14 Feb 2024
    The bd-capital team combines best-in-class investors with ex-CEOs to offer the next evolution of the Private Equity Operating Partner model. The firm focuses on high-growth businesses fuelled by changing patterns of consumer behaviour and disruptive technology.
    Bd-capital partners with TLC Worldwide, the world&#x2019;s largest marketing and loyalty rewards platform

    TLC Worldwide has pioneered experience-led marketing and loyalty programmes for the world's best-loved brands for over 30 years. In a world where consumer decisions and loyalty are deeply enhanced by more personalised, generous and immediate rewards, and with every consumer demographic yearning for more experiences in their lives, the TLC platform Cosmos offers a truly unique solution.

    David Johnston, former group CEO of global loyalty business Aimia, also with 20 years' experience in the FMCG industry, notably with PepsiCo, will become chairman of TLC. Jan-Pieter Lips, co-founder of the Nectar loyalty programme and former executive at fintech Adyen, will also join TLC's group board. TLC founder, Nick True, will remain on the group board as a key advisor, and co-founder Alec Johnson will continue to lead the business as group CEO. Leveraging their combined strengths, this exciting new team is set to continue driving TLC's extraordinary growth trajectory and offering brands the very best consumer rewards solution.

    Nick True, founder of TLC, expressed his great pride in the company's evolution over the past three decades and looks forward to the next chapter in partnership with bd-capital, emphasizing the significance of their shared cultural values as the foundation for future success.

    TLC Worldwide has been at the forefront of connecting clients' customers with free experiences, offering access to over 45,000 experiences across 40 countries through its global platform Cosmos. From travel and hotels to family outings and wellness activities, TLC's comprehensive reward network ensures inclusive and generous rewards for all, driving strong ROI, loyalty and supporting brand equity.

    Alec Johnson, CEO of TLC, is enthusiastic about the growth opportunities ahead, supported by bd-capital, emphasising the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class ROI and advancing its technology and its data proposition. David Johnston echoed this sentiment, emphasising the collective ambition to deliver even more value back to every TLC stakeholder, including clients, reward partners, end-consumers and shareholders.

    The partnership between TLC Worldwide and bd-capital signifies an exciting step forward in shaping the buoyant future of the consumer rewards industry.

    About TLC Worldwide

    TLC Worldwide was founded in 1991, is headquartered in London, and operates from offices across Europe, APAC and the Americas. TLC is the global market leader in tech-enabled, experience-based reward campaigns and loyalty programmes, delivering exceptional ROI and data-driven insights for clients across every industry vertical.

    For more information visit www.tlcworldwide.com. For further press enquiries please contact moc.ediwdlrowclt@ytrehod.lehcar.

    About bd-capital

    Bd-capital was founded in 2019 and operates from offices in London, Amsterdam, and Madrid. Bd-capital’s operational experience, through its team of business leaders, most of whom are former CEOs of European mid-market businesses, supports management teams of portfolio companies to accelerate growth and unlock potential. The investment in TLC represents bd-capital’s seventh investment.

    For more information about bd-capital, visit the firm’s website at www.bd-cap.com.

    TLC Worldwide Africa
    TLC Worldwide Africa is a global MarTech solution that rewards consumer behaviour with experiences. For 30 years, we've been connecting people with experiences that match their passions. The uniqueness of our business model is doing this for a fraction of the cost, making it commercially viable for brands to offer free experiences to their consumers as a reward for sales, engagement, and retention. Now operating from 14 worldwide hubs, the TLC Platform connects millions of consumers with over 150,000 experience reward partners. We trust in decades of proprietary data to ensure we offer the right experience to every individual.

