Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuEverlyticOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaIMC ConferenceMediaHeads 360AAA School of AdvertisingStudent VillageScan DisplayRand ShowAFDABoomtownDaily MaverickRT7 DigitalDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Behind the Selfie News South Africa

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #BehindtheSelfie: Unati Moalusi, new Chief People Officer at VML SA

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    14 Feb 2024
    14 Feb 2024
    We catch up with Unati Moalusi who was recently named the new Chief People Officer (CPO) at VML South Africa. In her new position she leads the People portfolio within the recently merged business, driving initiatives to support the company's workforce and organisational culture.
    Unati Moalusi speaks to us about what keeps her inspired. Source: Supplied.
    Unati Moalusi speaks to us about what keeps her inspired. Source: Supplied.

    Tell me about yourself.

    I am a child of the African soil. I am deeply rooted in our continent and deeply passionate about its people. A courageous and people-centric woman, I am intentional and present in my connections with people, whether it be friends, family, colleagues or even strangers.

    I am a psychologist by profession, a creative in my heart and mindset, a warm energy friend and colleague, and a believer in being our most authentic selves. I am a compassionate leader both in my personal and professional spheres – a lover of summer days, delicious food and dining. Crazy about textiles, I return with beautiful fabrics wherever I travel. A mother, a wife and an overall amazing human being!

    What is IN and what is OUT for 2024?

    IN: Affirming healthy boundaries.

    OUT: Out with 'the fast and the furious' - Let's slow things down, allow ourselves the time to let our thinking percolate before we take action.

    Biggest lesson of 2023?

    Personally: Normalise pressing pause whilst the rest of the world continues in the rat race.

    The months leading up to my father’s death were the most difficult. I was reminded of life lessons:

    1. Give myself grace
    2. Take time to deal with trauma or setbacks
    3. Acknowledge my emotions and give room for them to be expressed
    4. Release that which is not in my control

    Professionally: Vulnerability is actually a strength. The compassion I have demonstrated as a leader was shown to me in return in a tumultuous year and time of need.

     Describe yourself in one word.

    A catalyst for connections. Not quite one word, but my ability to facilitate meaningful interactions and foster a sense of belonging, plays a crucial role in creating a vibrant and inclusive environment.

    What are you listening/reading/watching?

    Reading: Time to Think by Nancy Kline.

    Listening to: I oscillate between my ‘Peaceful Meditation’ and ‘Feel the Burn’ playlist depending on whether I want to be in a deep solitude space or have a killer workout at the gym! My gym playlist is a combination of Burna Boy, Beyonce, Cardi B, Riri, Drake, Bruno Mars, The Notorious B.I.G. and DJ Maphorisa – in a nutshell, it’s ENERGY!

    Unati Moalusi has a passion for counselling. Source: Supplied.
    Unati Moalusi appointed as chief people officer at VML SA

    23 Jan 2024

    Watching: Nothing recently. I just haven’t had screen time, but I do catch a glimpse of Pepper Pig when I am subjected to it by my three year old son!

    What did you want to be when you were a child?

    I wanted to be a singer. I loved Aretha Franklin and Natalie Cole. Music has always been a beautiful escape for me.

    Who inspires you?

    Caroline Wanga, also fondly known as Wanga Woman, is such an inspiration. She challenges the status quo in our society, is an advocate for positive change, and gives us permission to live our most authentic lives. Notwithstanding that she is a woman of colour whom I look up to and see myself in her. Representation is key, and will always be. Her courage to speak her truth and share authentic energy with the world reminds me that I too am possible. Three take-aways from her many pearls of wisdom:

    1. Pursue your purpose
    2. Be your authentic self – change the ‘where you are’ not ‘who you are’
    3. Change your relationship with failure (build a threshold for failure/ embrace it)

    Any advice for newbies in the industry?

    Irrespective of your career journey, work on yourself and build your emotional quotient (EQ) – this is an underrated yet crucial leadership competency. Your ability to understand, use and manage your own emotions in positive ways to communicate

    Read more: Wellness, People, HR, VML SA, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Michael Cera stars in a Cerave ad. Source: YouTube.
    #SuperBowl2024: Michael Cera, Beyoncé, Usher and more star in $7m ads
     1 day
    Source:
    News24 joins top global publishers as it reaches 100,000 paid subscribers
     1 Feb 2024
    The brand is launching the trial in the UK. Source: Coca-Cola.
    Coca-Cola tests label-less Sprite bottles in the UK for enhanced recycling
     30 Jan 2024
    Source:
    AI's new low: Taylor Swift targeted with explicit deepfake images
     26 Jan 2024
    Unati Moalusi has a passion for counselling. Source: Supplied.
    Unati Moalusi appointed as chief people officer at VML SA
    23 Jan 2024
    Bogosi Motshegwa and his biggest inspiration, Kgosi. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Bogosi Motshegwa, founder of Thinkerneur & One Human Summit
     23 Jan 2024
    Kei was shot by an intruder. Source: Supplied.
    Dotsure exec defends ad: 'Most South Africans love Kei's story'
     22 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Consumers complain that Dotsure ad will scare kids, regulator agrees
     19 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz