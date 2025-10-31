Trending
TLC Worldwide Africa champions responsible marketing through TLC Gives Back initiative
The 'Motivate' theme celebrates the power of movement and mindset, promoting balanced lifestyles through sport, education, and community wellness. Every activity is designed to inspire resilience, teamwork, and self-belief, equipping children with the confidence to dream bigger and aim higher.
This initiative is part of TLC Worldwide Africa’s Responsible Marketing objectives for 2025, a commitment to using marketing as a force for good. At TLC, Responsible Marketing goes beyond ethical communication; it’s about creating meaningful, lasting impact and driving positive change in local communities.
At the core of this vision is TLC Gives Back, the company’s flagship CSR programme dedicated to enriching lives through purposeful experiences. By partnering with charities and community organisations, TLC makes the unexpected possible for those who need it most. Now in its fourth consecutive year supporting these same orphanages, the programme continues to foster long-term growth, empowerment, and hope.
“We are delighted to host this initiative in collaboration with Wanderers, McDonald’s South Africa, and Acts of Love,” said Sarvesh Seetaram, managing director of TLC Worldwide Africa. “The theme ‘Motivate’ reflects our commitment to nurturing balanced lifestyles and empowering the next generation. For us, Responsible Marketing isn’t just about campaigns, it’s about creating lasting change and being part of these children’s journey to reach their full potential. TLC Gives Back is the heart of who we are, a company that cares deeply about people and purpose.”
Through TLC Gives Back, TLC Worldwide Africa continues to prove that social responsibility is not a side initiative but a defining part of its business culture. By combining purpose with passion, TLC is helping to build stronger, healthier, and more inspired communities, shaping a brighter, more hopeful future for the next generation.
