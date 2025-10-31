South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaAdBotCity Lodge HotelsOgilvy South AfricaDentsuMediaHeads 360Algoa FMUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementHeineken BeveragesTractor OutdoorHelmBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorMultiChoiceSpark MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The international Echo trophy lands in South Africa!

    Excitement is in the air as the prestigious international Echo Awards trophy has officially arrived in South Africa, ahead of Round 2 judging, which takes place on 1 December 2025 at The Fairway Hotel & Spa in Randpark, Randburg.
    Issued by DMASA
    31 Oct 2025
    31 Oct 2025
    The international Echo trophy lands in South Africa!

    Hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA), this Johannesburg judging session will run simultaneously with sessions in New York and London, marking a proud moment for South Africa as it joins the global stage in celebrating marketing excellence.

    The Echo Awards are among the most respected accolades in the world of marketing, recognising the best in data-driven creativity, strategy, and results. This stunning trophy is more than just metal and glass – it’s a symbol of innovation, excellence, and global recognition.

    And here’s the best part: you still have time to make it yours!

    Submit your best work and showcase your creative brilliance to an international audience.

    Entries close: 12 November 2025.

    Discounted rate: $350 per entry using the code ASSEGAI25.

    Don’t miss this opportunity to shine on the international stage and have your work stand among the world’s best.

    Enter now and let your story be told through an Echo! https://echo-awards.org/

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz