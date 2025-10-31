Trending
The international Echo trophy lands in South Africa!
Hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA), this Johannesburg judging session will run simultaneously with sessions in New York and London, marking a proud moment for South Africa as it joins the global stage in celebrating marketing excellence.
The Echo Awards are among the most respected accolades in the world of marketing, recognising the best in data-driven creativity, strategy, and results. This stunning trophy is more than just metal and glass – it’s a symbol of innovation, excellence, and global recognition.
And here’s the best part: you still have time to make it yours!
Submit your best work and showcase your creative brilliance to an international audience.
Entries close: 12 November 2025.
Discounted rate: $350 per entry using the code ASSEGAI25.
Don’t miss this opportunity to shine on the international stage and have your work stand among the world’s best.
Enter now and let your story be told through an Echo! https://echo-awards.org/
