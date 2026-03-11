Why Gen Z’s views on gender roles are more complex than we think

New global research from Ipsos suggests that while Gen Z strongly supports gender equality, many young people are also expressing surprisingly traditional views on gender roles.

Raised in an era defined by social media activism, global movements for equality and an increasing awareness of gender issues, many expected this generation to push the boundaries of gender equality even further.

However, new global research suggests the picture may be more complicated than previously assumed.

According to the latest Global Attitudes Toward Gender Equality report by Ipsos in collaboration with the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London, released in recognition of International Women's Day, Gen Z simultaneously supports gender equality while also expressing some of the most traditional views on gender roles.

This paradox challenges the widely held belief that generational progress is always linear.

Global support for gender equality remains strong

The report reveals that many people around the world continue to support greater representation of women in leadership.

Around 60% of respondents globally believe that things would work better if more women held leadership positions in business and government.

This finding reflects growing recognition of the importance of gender representation in decision-making spaces.

At the same time, attitudes toward gender equality reveal a more complex reality.

More than half of respondents globally believe that gender equality in their country has already gone far enough.

The coexistence of these views highlights an emerging tension between supporting equality in principle and questioning how far gender equality initiatives should extend in practice.

A generational divide within Gen Z

One of the most striking insights in the report is the generational divide within Gen Z itself.

The report also shows that young men in particular are more likely than both older generations and their female peers to agree with certain traditional ideas about gender roles.

Some Gen Z men expressed stronger agreement with statements reflecting traditional expectations of masculinity or the belief that women should prioritise certain roles within the family.

At the same time, the research highlights a significant difference in perspectives between young men and young women.

According to the Ipsos study, 57% of Gen Z men believe that efforts to promote gender equality discriminate against men, compared to 38% of Gen Z women.

This reveals a notable gender gap within the same generation, one that reflects broader global debates about fairness, opportunity and representation.

These findings become even more significant in the context of International Women's Day, which continues to highlight the importance of advancing gender equality across societies and generations.

If Gen Z, often regarded as the most progressive generation, is expressing more traditional views, it raises an important question: what forces are shaping these perspectives?

Economic pressures and the search for stability

Part of the answer may lie in the economic realities facing young people today.

Many members of Gen Z are entering adulthood during a period marked by rising living costs, economic uncertainty and unstable job markets.

In such an environment, traditional social structures can sometimes appear to offer a sense of stability or predictability.

For some young people, traditional gender roles may therefore feel less like a step backwards and more like a form of social security in an uncertain world.

The influence of digital culture and global perspectives

The digital environment Gen Z inhabits may also contribute to this apparent contradiction.

Social media platforms have become powerful spaces for feminist advocacy, amplifying global movements that challenge inequality and demand representation.

At the same time, these very platforms also promote highly traditional portrayals of masculinity and femininity and are often packaged through lifestyle influencers, relationship advice content and nostalgic ideas of “traditional values”.





As a result, Gen Z is exposed to competing narratives about gender daily, which may help explain why attitudes appear both progressive and traditional at the same time.

Another important factor is cultural diversity.

The Ipsos report draws on perspectives from multiple countries and cultural contexts, many of which maintain deeply rooted social traditions around family structures and gender expectations.

When these perspectives are combined globally, the results reflect not a single generational worldview, but rather a complex mix of cultural influences shaping how young people interpret gender roles.

The research also highlights that while attitudes toward equality may be evolving, societal expectations about gender responsibilities remain deeply ingrained.

Around the world, responsibilities such as childcare and housework are still widely associated with women, while earning money continues to be more strongly associated with men.

This suggests that even when people support gender equality in principle, their perceptions of everyday roles may still be shaped by longstanding cultural norms.

Rethinking what equality means for Gen Z

For communicators, policymakers and organisations working to advance gender equality, these findings offer an important reminder.

Conversations about equality cannot assume that younger generations automatically share the same interpretations of progress.

Instead, there is a need for more nuanced dialogue that recognises the diverse experiences and pressures shaping Gen Z perspectives.

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the research is that Gen Z may not necessarily be rejecting gender equality.

Instead, the generation may be redefining what equality means in practice.

For many young people, equality is less about eliminating traditional roles and more about ensuring individuals have the freedom to choose the roles that align with their values, ambitions and circumstances.

As a member of Gen Z observing these conversations both online and in professional spaces, the Ipsos findings resonate with the complexity many young people are navigating today.

Support for equality is widespread among my peers, but so too are questions about fairness, opportunity and the expectations placed on different genders.