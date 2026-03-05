Effie and Ipsos: Brands playing it too safe risk missing opportunities

An Ipsos’ analysis shows that while 78% of Britons care deeply about at least one cause, the value exchange from brands is less clear-cut, with 37% of Britons saying they don’t care if brands are “ethical or socially responsible”.

Despite the current media narrative, brands that play it too safe risk missing out on significant opportunities in Great Britain’s cause landscape, the findings show (Image supplied)

A majority feel that the government, rather than private companies, should act for a cause.

A new report from Effie UK and Ipsos has found that brand owners have lots of opportunity for nuanced brand building and a chance to tackle real issues affecting people in Great Britain’s cause landscape.

The report Causes and Effectiveness: What Marketers Need to Know About Aligning with Values is the latest in Ipsos and Effie’s Dynamic Effectiveness series, and was prompted by the uneasy world in which we live.

At a time when backlash by some public figures against perceived “wokery” has contributed to many organisations diluting – if not abandoning altogether – cause-related marketing activities in the past few years.

The starting point was a key trend in the 2025 Ipsos Global Trends report – the Power of Trust, and the role “aligning with values” plays in it.

For the new report, Ipsos analysed the responses of 4,200 GB adults about their relationships with 60 causes across 109 brands in seven product areas to unpack this trend further.

Effie then illustrated the findings of the Ipsos data with recent Effie UK award-winning cases to show how these dynamics play out in the real world – and the business impact they have.

Powerful lessons

Despite this, across a broad range of categories, many brands are seen by Britons as doing “good” things for the planet and for their communities, with 32% of those surveyed agreeing companies have a “positive impact on society and the world we live in”, and many brands are especially prominent on this measure.

When it comes to how brand owners can best deliver against people’s broader personal and societal concerns in today’s marketing and business landscape, analysis of recent Effie UK award winners highlights four powerful lessons from which all brands can learn:

The power of harnessing the brand to an issue directly connected to that brand’s expertise As Effie UK 2025 Grand winner, Nurofen did in its “See My Pain” work to tackle the problem of women’s pain being often dismissed or undertreated. The importance of leveraging the unique position a brand already has As Boots did with its 2024 Effie UK Gold-winning work Menopause: Real Change Comes From Within, addressing women’s struggles accessing menopause information, products and support. The potential of being a platform for good As ITV did with its 2024 Effie UK Silver-winning Britain Get Talking work, which facilitated national conversations to effect genuine behavioural change. The value of sharing your network for good As Ford did with its 2024 Effie Gold-winning Make It Visible work, addressing construction worker mental health and wellbeing through practical support delivered in partnership with Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

A significant opportunity

Rachel Emms, managing director at Effie UK, says, “Keeping your head below the parapet in today’s diverse, polarised world can feel like the safest course of action for marketers.

“Yet as our findings show, by doing so, brands risk missing a significant opportunity. Delivering against people’s broader societal concerns builds future equity and growth with high-value activist consumers.

"And it’s as relevant to challenger brands seeking to punch above their weight as it is for big brands eager to consolidate positioning and build relevance to grow.”

Brand-led growth

Samira Brophy at Ipsos says, “Marketers are faced with a seemingly never-ending set of dilemmas as they look to drive brand-led growth in, let’s face it, some choppy seas right now.

“In a world of seemingly limitless choice and ever-diminishing attention, brands need to stand out and be distinctive.

“But to justify value and unlock the power of the brand, you need more than distinctive assets to thrive; just being noticed will not be enough, especially when the economic context primes many to look for the cheapest option.”

Brophy adds that brands must stand for something in the mind of consumers.

“We wanted to explore if helping people deliver against their deeper, more personal values could give brands a means to increase desirability and outpace category growth.

“I believe we have created an incredibly useful map of Britain's cause landscape, accounting for audience types, and a spread of category and brand dynamics.

“It is a means of evaluating your specific brand’s archetype (action, heartland, marketing-led, unifier) and working out what’s the best course of action for category leadership in an increasingly ‘Bumper sticker’ world.”

Stand for something

Joss Major, strategy partner at McCann London (author of the Grand award-winning Nurofen case), says, “In a pain relief category obsessed with speed, slowing down to confront a deeper issue was a bold move.

“Especially with the scrutiny on cause-led marketing. But this was never about chasing a cause.

“It was about unearthing a truth at the core of the brand. Effective brands don’t have to take on a social cause, but they do need to stand for something.

“For us, completely redefining what it means to lead in pain relief, from fast fixes to fighting bias, earned back people’s trust.”