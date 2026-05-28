The Scoin Shop expands to 13 stores with new Hyde Park boutique

From international fashion houses to destination dining experiences, Hyde Park Corner has become a meeting point for brands that understand the value of craftsmanship, heritage and permanence.

And now The Scoin Shop is bringing that same sensibility to the world of collectable coins with the opening of its newest flagship boutique.

The launch marks the latest chapter in the company’s ongoing retail expansion. Positioned within one of South Africa’s most exclusive retail destinations, the new boutique reflects a growing appetite for objects that combine rarity, cultural significance and enduring appeal.

Over the past year, The Scoin Shop has accelerated its national retail presence by opening two new stores in the Western Cape, alongside a nationwide refurbishment programme across its existing stores. The Hyde Park flagship further strengthens the brand’s footprint, which now spans 13 stores across four provinces.

For The Scoin Shop, the move is both strategic and symbolic.

“We are seeing a notable shift in the market,” says Rael Demby, CEO of The Scoin Shop. “Clients are becoming increasingly intentional about what they acquire. They are drawn to pieces with provenance, craftsmanship and historical relevance — objects that feel personal and lasting rather than disposable.”

The Hyde Park store has been designed to mirror that mindset. More of a gallery than a conventional retail store, the space brings together expertly curated collections from some of the world’s most respected mints, including limited-edition releases, rare historic coins, sought-after gold and silver bullion pieces, and modern numismatic works recognised for both artistry and scarcity.

Rather than presenting coins simply as commodities, the environment encourages visitors to engage with the stories behind them — moments in history captured in precious metal, often produced in remarkably limited numbers.

The store’s design language leans into understated luxury: warm finishes, tailored lighting and carefully considered displays that allow each piece space to command attention. Private consultation areas offer discretion for collectors and clients seeking a more personalised experience.

The expansion also reflects the continued resilience of the global collectables market, particularly among individuals interested in building meaningful legacy collections that can be appreciated across generations.

“Great collectable coins sit at the intersection of art, history and identity,” Demby adds. “People connect with them for different reasons — national pride, craftsmanship, memory, storytelling. That emotional connection is often what turns a collection into something deeply valuable on a personal level.”

With its arrival at Hyde Park Corner, The Scoin Shop further positions numismatics within South Africa’s evolving luxury landscape.