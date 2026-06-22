South African mall dwell times fall up to 17% as online shopping rises

South Africans are visiting shopping malls less than they did, staying for shorter periods, and their trips are more deliberate. Online shopping and lifestyle changes have fuelled South Africa’s changing shopping habits, and shopping malls are reimagining their purpose to keep customers coming through its doors.

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Lightstone Retail tracked South African shopping behaviour in February 2023 and again in February 2026, using anonymised vehicle movement data from Tracker covering between 450,000 – 510,000 passenger vehicles per month and unlike retailer surveys or operator reports, the telemetry data captured what drivers actually did, not what they said they did.

The telemetry data shows the median dwell time fell by around 4% (from 45 minutes to 43 minutes), although the real shift was at the top end, where the longest stays dropped by more than 11%.

Super-regional centres above 60,000 sqm have been the hardest hit, with dwell time down 17% and average visits per tracked vehicle down nearly 9%.

Community malls in the 10,000-20,000 sqm range proved the most resilient, losing the least visits (-2.3%) and dwell time drop (-8.1%), suggesting essential services closer to home are increasingly popular.

Mall visits and dwell time comparison by size tier: February 2023 versus February 2026

Mohit Narotam, MD of Lightstone Retail, said the changes signalled how discretionary time and money were being spent.

“South African shoppers have not lost their appetite for the mall experience but have become more deliberate about it. Winning centres give shoppers multiple reasons to make a trip, whether that is value, a genuine community space, or an experience they cannot get from a screen.”

The telemetry data, when read with other retail data sets, confirms the country’s retail patterns are shifting.

The Clur Shopping Centre Index, which tracks the performance of more than 130 malls through annualised trading densities, base rental growth, and rent-to-sales ratios, has identified smaller centres as the dominant growth segment in 2024 and 2025.

This reinforces Lightstone’s analysis of telemetry data which pointed to the significance of convenience and community-focused retail.

Research from global commercial real estate services and investment company CBRE suggests that experiential retail strategies and enhanced consumer environments would drive retail sales.

By transitioning into "lifestyle destinations" rather than just spaces for transactions, well-managed malls could increase dwell times, foster brand loyalty, and directly boost tenant revenues.

According to industry data provided by Ray White Property, experiential strategies typically yield an average 40% increase in dwell time and a 30% increase in sales, driving footfall and omnichannel performance.

Online shopping increases share, cinemas cede revenue to streaming

Online shopping and lifestyle changes are changing the way consumers engage with shopping malls.

Grocery and lifestyle stores such as Checkers, Woolworths, and Pick n’ Pay have all seen their online sales grow significantly, although malls anchored by Checkers bucked the trend as visits per vehicle grew 5.3% from February 2023 compared to the same period in 2026.

Fashion stores have lost ground to online Chinese operators such as Temu and Shein, whose 3.6% combined share of South Africa's total clothing, textiles, footwear and leather (CTFL) retail market in 2024 exceeded that of H&M, Zara and Cotton On’s combined share of 3.4% (Source: Localisation Support Fund / BMA report, June 2025).

The cinema tells a story too.

For decades, a movie outing was at the centre of the long Saturday mall visit that included browsing, watching a move and eating. But that rhythm has broken down.

Cinema chain Ster-Kinekor shrank from 55 locations to 34 over the past decade, and streaming revenue reached R5.2bn in 2023, against cinema revenue of just R1.46bn.

The two forms of entertainment demonstrate how lifestyle changes have affected cinemas – and malls.

Streaming has structurally changed how South Africans consume entertainment at home, and improved broadband affordability and penetration has made staying-in a genuinely attractive option in a way it was not five years ago.

Reimagining malls

The malls getting it right give shoppers a reason to visit that a phone screen or online sales cannot replicate. They are enhancing the in-person experience and diversifying their offerings, incorporating experiential retail, featuring interactive stores, entertainment options, and unique dining experiences to attract visitors.

Malls are hosting events, pop-up shops, and community activities to create a sense of engagement and draw foot traffic.

Additionally, many have invested in technology, including mobile Apps for seamless navigation and personalised promotions. Some have partnered with e-commerce brands to provide click-and-collect services, bridging the gap between online and offline shopping. These strategies aim to revitalise foot traffic and boost retail sales.