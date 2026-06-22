Local ice tea brand, Teazy gains global recognition at 2026 World Premix Awards

Judged under the internationally respected World Drinks Awards programme, the World Premix Awards are regarded as the global benchmark for ready-to-drink and pre-mixed beverages.

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From Africa to the world, Teazy Peach Rooibos Hard Ice Tea has been named World's Best Spirit & Mixer at the 2026 World Premix Awards, beating some of the biggest names in the drinks industry to secure the category's highest accolade.

And, Teazy’s award haul was no small feat, including:

World's Best Spirit & Mixer – Teazy Peach Hard Ice Tea



Style Winner – Teazy Peach Hard Ice Tea



Gold Medal – Teazy Peach Hard Ice Tea



Silver Medal – Teazy Lemon Hard Ice Tea

The judges’ feedback highlighted its "well-balanced mouthfeel with lemon, stone fruit and prominent peach", noting that "the tea notes come through well, with a good balance of sweetness and citrus".

For a proudly South African business built on one of the country's most iconic ingredients, the win represents far more than industry recognition.

Teazy created an entirely new category when it launched rooibos hard ice tea, a premium vodka blended with real rooibos tea, crafted and sourced in South Africa. Now, the brand that dared to do things differently has been recognised as the very best in the world.

"There's something incredibly surreal about hearing that a drink born around a South African idea, made with South African ingredients and built by a small local team, has been judged the best on earth," says Jonty van As, founder of Teazy.

"We've always believed rooibos deserved its moment beyond the teacup. We wanted to create something bold, unexpected and unmistakably local. To receive this recognition on the global stage proves that world-class innovation doesn’t only come from the traditional drinks capitals of the world, it can come from South Africa too."

The recognition is also a significant milestone for local entrepreneurship, demonstrating that South African brands can compete and win against established international players.

"For us, this isn't just a Teazy win," adds van As. "It's a South African win. It's proof that backing local creativity, local ingredients and local talent can produce something extraordinary. We hope it inspires other entrepreneurs to trust their instincts, challenge convention and take their ideas to the world."

Since its launch, Teazy has built a loyal following by disrupting expectations within the ready-to-drink category. Combining premium award-winning local vodka with authentic rooibos and a playful personality, the brand has championed the idea that serious quality doesn't have to take itself too seriously.