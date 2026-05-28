Spar's new radio campaign wants to end period poverty by 2030

Spar is taking the fight against period poverty to the airwaves to dispel menstrual health stigma, ensure menstrual care products are accessible to young girls, and end period poverty in South Africa for good by 2030.

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Relatable and safe space

The supermarket chain aims to drive conversations about menstrual health by teaming with community radio stations.

In this way, it hopes to help break stigma, dispel harmful myths, and deepen public understanding of period poverty and its impact on young girls.

Presented in local languages and within culturally relevant contexts, the on-air discussions and interactive listener segments create a safe, relatable space for dialogue.

The campaign also invites listeners to nominate schools, children’s homes, and community organisations that support young girls and need menstrual hygiene resources.

From these nominations, selected beneficiaries will receive a supply of Spar Petals sanitary pads.

The donation will help to ensure consistent access to essential menstrual care products, improving school attendance, and restoring dignity for young girls who are most vulnerable to the effects of period poverty.

Normalising menstrual health convos

Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager, says that the fight to end period poverty is more than a health issue; it’s an education and dignity issue.

“Many young girls are forced to miss school or participate less fully in their communities because they lack access to basic menstrual hygiene products.

“Through this initiative, we are working to change that reality in a practical and meaningful way,” said Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager.

Spar emphasised that achieving the goal of ending period poverty by 2030 will require collective action across the public and private sectors, as well as ongoing engagement with communities to ensure solutions are relevant, accessible, and sustainable.

By combining the trusted reach of community radio with direct product support, Spar aims to create a model that both educates and empowers.

The chain says the initiative is not a one-off campaign, but part of a longer-term movement to normalise menstrual health conversations and ensure lasting access to menstrual hygiene products for young girls across the country.