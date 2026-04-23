Spar centralises marketing with first-ever CMO appointment

John Bradshaw is the new CMO for Spar SA. Source: LinkedIn.

Regional marketing

Until now, Spar operated without a central marketing lead, relying instead on marketing directors across its seven regional divisions. This decentralised structure meant that advertising and brand decisions were spread across multiple layers of the business.

At the group’s AGM, chair Mike Bosman acknowledged the complexity of this setup, noting that marketing budgets sit across distribution centres, central office and the Spar Guild — all managed independently. The result has been a fragmented approach to advertising in a market that increasingly demands consistency and clarity.

The introduction of a CMO signals a move towards greater alignment. It suggests Spar is looking to consolidate its brand voice, streamline decision-making and bring more cohesion to how it shows up across regions and channels.

Daunting privilige

In a LinkedIn post, the new CMO described the role as a “daunting privilege”, highlighting the strength of Spar’s community-based retail model and the deep connection customers have with the brand. His early observations point to a focus not just on structure, but on preserving what makes Spar distinctive — locally owned stores with strong ties to their communities.

“There is indeed a friendly Spar wherever you are,” he wrote, reinforcing the retailer’s long-standing positioning.