Toyota previews new Hilux, first EV and Land Cruiser FJ for SA

Toyota is launching four new cars in the domestic market, one of which is the highly anticipated updated Hilux. Bizcommunity got a preview of these vehicles at Toyota Matsuri, an inaugural celebratory festival by the Japanese brand that recently took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Image credit: Imran Salie

As South Africa's best-selling car brand, Toyota is determined to keep its grip on the domestic market by ensuring relevancy in the popular D-SUV segment, where Chinese rivals have been steadily inserting themselves.

Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors' (TSAM), told media at the inaugural Matsuri (which translates to celebration or festival in Japanese) event that the company's determination to grow in this segment was a factor in its decision to have these select vehicles in Mzansi.

Image credit: Imran Salie

TSAM plans on increasing its presence in the D-SUV segment on local shores by introducing the best-selling car worldwide, the Rav4, the bZ4X, and the Land Cruiser FJ.

The ninth-generation Hilux, which is not a bakkie, was unveiled at the event to media, and Bizcommunity had a preview of it by spending a short stint behind the wheel.

Set to go on sale in June in South Africa, the new Hilux showed signs of improvement in its driving experience during our short drive. Compared to the outgoing generation, the steering is lighter, and the suspension is smoother on an even surface.

The 2.8 GD engine remains in the Hilux range. The interior is more modern, and the exterior styling aligns with some of Toyota's latest design cues, such as a honeycomb grill.

Another vehicle South Africans can look forward to from the Japanese car brand is the latest Rav4. The firm says Rav4 has the widest range of powertrain options in its portfolio, including petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and the performance-inspired GR-S Hybrid derivative.

Image credit: Imran Salie

Pricing for the updated Rav4 range starts at R770,500 for the Rav4 2.5 Hev GX, followed by the Rav4 2.0 VX at R799,900, the Rav4 2.5 Hev VX at R927,800 and the Rav4 2.5 Hev GR-S at R941,800. Pricing for the Rav4 2.5 Phev will be confirmed closer to its dealer launch.

A brand new Hilux and a Land Cruiser FJ were not the only show stoppers previewed. The brand also unveiled its first battery electric vehicle in South Africa, the bZ4X, which was given time to scope out by media on the tarmac.

Image credit: Imran Salie

The bZ4X is powered by a 73.1kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a projected driving range of approximately 450–480km, with an electric motor power of 255.3kW, and is driven by a dedicated dual-motor E-Four all-wheel-drive system. The Toyota bz4X is priced at R1,182,800.

The off-the-line speed of the bZ4X was tested at Matsuri, and the immediate torque was what was to be expected from an EV. The bZ4X also proved agile while snaking through cones set out by Toyota at Kyalami.

Image credit: Imran Salie

Perhaps equally as anticipated as the other nameplates is the Land Cruiser FJ. In the flesh, the Land Cruiser FJ is a compact off-roader that is likely to appeal to many South Africans. We off-roaded it a bit and tested how well it goes down a steep and short incline, and the first impressions are good.

Pricing for the Land Cruiser FJ range starts at R714,000 for the Land Cruiser FJ 4x4 6AT GX, while the Land Cruiser FJ 4x4 6AT VX is priced at R761,400.