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    The trillion-dollar question: Is Tesla's market value based on a dream?

    Elon Musk crossed into trillionaire territory on 12 June 2026, and Tesla is only part of the story.
    22 Jun 2026
    22 Jun 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    SpaceX’s record listing did most of the heavy lifting, but Tesla still accounts for a huge slab of the fortune.

    This tells you everything about how investors are reading the company. They are paying for a future that has not arrived, not for sheet metal and quarterly unit sales.

    That future is supposed to be powered by software, batteries, robots, and autonomy.

    On paper, Tesla looks less like an automaker than a hybrid of Silicon Valley valuation logic and industrial hardware.

    In practice, its consumer self-driving product remains stuck in Level 2, the robotaxi rollout is still tiny, and the gap between the stock chart and the road surface is wide.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Read more: Elon Musk, Tesla
    Share this article

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
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