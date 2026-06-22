The trillion-dollar question: Is Tesla's market value based on a dream?

Elon Musk crossed into trillionaire territory on 12 June 2026, and Tesla is only part of the story.

SpaceX’s record listing did most of the heavy lifting, but Tesla still accounts for a huge slab of the fortune.

This tells you everything about how investors are reading the company. They are paying for a future that has not arrived, not for sheet metal and quarterly unit sales.

That future is supposed to be powered by software, batteries, robots, and autonomy.

On paper, Tesla looks less like an automaker than a hybrid of Silicon Valley valuation logic and industrial hardware.

In practice, its consumer self-driving product remains stuck in Level 2, the robotaxi rollout is still tiny, and the gap between the stock chart and the road surface is wide.

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