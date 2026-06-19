Meet the young technician helping power Hyundai’s local vehicle assembly

A technician who joined Hyundai Automotive South Africa through the Youth Employment Service (Yes) programme has helped assemble more than 2,000 commercial vehicles at the company’s assembly plant in Benoni.

Kwanele Sibisi

Kwanele Sibisi joined the facility in 2024 and works on the production line responsible for assembling Hyundai commercial vehicles from semi-knocked-down kits into completed vehicles for the South African market.

According to Hyundai, Sibisi has consistently achieved strong performance ratings while working across component fitting, inspection and quality verification processes.

Supporting local vehicle assembly

The Benoni plant has assembled more than 22,000 commercial vehicles since operations began in 2013.

The facility currently assembles commercial models including the Hyundai H100 and EX8, with the Hyundai GT11 six-ton truck expected to join production later this year.

Sibisi said working in vehicle manufacturing aligned with a long-standing interest in engineering.

“I have always been fascinated by the engineering field and wanted to be involved in creating something people depend on every day.

“Nothing fulfils me more than seeing Hyundai commercial vehicles on the road and knowing they are helping businesses operate and supporting entrepreneurship.”

Focus on quality and skills development

Sibisi said maintaining quality standards remains central to her role on the assembly line.

“Every vehicle that leaves the assembly line represents teamwork, pride and responsibility. I always strive to ensure that my work meets the highest standards possible.”

Murge Mathapershad, general manager of Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s commercial assembly plant, said vehicle manufacturing depends on maintaining consistent production standards.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do and the standards required in vehicle assembly are extremely high.

“Kwanele’s consistency, focus and attention to detail have made her one of our standout assembly technicians.”