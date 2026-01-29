Hyundai sponsors CNN's new exploration of Korean culture

CNN International Commercial and Hyundai Motor Company are deepening their long-standing partnership with the launch of an expanded global campaign designed to connect Hyundai Motor with CNN’s worldwide audience in new and more integrated ways.

The new CNN Originals travel series hosted by Daniel Dae Kim.

Roots of Korean culture

This campaign includes Hyundai Motor being the exclusive sponsor of K-Everything: a CNN Originals Series which will trace the roots of Korean culture with some of the biggest names in Korea's creative scene. From Seoul to Singapore and beyond, the four-part series delves into the passion, innovation, and global appeal driving Korean cultural phenomenon.

This new host-led multi-platform travel series, K-Everything with Tony-award nominated actor, director, producer, and social advocate Daniel Dae Kim is currently in production. K-Everything follows Daniel Dae Kim on a quest to discover how Korea has sparked a global pop culture movement and will feature four dedicated episodes spotlighting music, film, food and beauty featuring some of Korea’s biggest names in each field - including singer Taeyang, actor Lee Byung-hun, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Corey Lee, and supermodel Irene Kim. Airing on CNN International in the spring of 2026, all four episodes will stream on HBO Max. Additionally, a dedicated digital hub will feature a rich suite of digital and social content celebrating Korean creativity and cultural impact.

Growing influence

CNNIC and Hyundai Motor have worked together for more than two decades, partnering on a range of sponsored programming linked to innovation, creativity, and global change. Past collaborations include Visionaries, a 2024 series profiling figures across art, business, technology, and sport, and Saved by the Future, a 2020 series examining how emerging technologies could shape everyday life.

Hyundai, which is headquartered in South Korea, has expanded globally alongside the country’s growing influence in innovation and culture. The latest campaign shifts focus to storytelling, examining Korea’s rise as a global cultural force across music, food, film, fashion, and technology.

“We’re delighted to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor Company as we collaborate on new creative concepts that showcase the influence of Korean culture and the nation’s role in driving global impact on creativity, identity, and innovation,” said Cathy Ibal, senior vice president, CNN International Commercial. “This innovative cross-platform campaign also marks a first for CNN – the first time that we have worked with a brand partner on a CNN Originals Series for widespread distribution to reach audiences worldwide. We are excited that this opportunity comes with Hyundai as it shows how the two companies are evolving and building on our trusted partnership over many years.”