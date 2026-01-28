Golfers tee up for Algoa FM charity golf days

Charities in the Garden Route, Gqeberha, and East London are able to provide better support to their beneficiaries thanks to the golfers and sponsors who participated in the three annual Algoa FM golf days in 2025.

In the Garden Route, Song vir Nonna, which hosts weekly songwriting workshops at Môreson ACVV Child and Youth Care Centre as well as the Carpe Diem school for special needs, received upgraded recording equipment.

“We at Song vir Nonna are humbled by the overwhelming support we received from all the golfers and corporates who participated in the golf day,” says Song vir Nonna founder Regard Grobler.

“I would like to thank everyone who invested in our vision. Your contribution means everything to us,” he adds.

In Gqeberha, the Association for Dementia and Alzheimer’s of South Africa (Adasa) will be able to strengthen its outreach programmes with the donation of computer equipment, according to Dr Heather Rauch, regional manager of Adasa Eastern Cape.

“The computer equipment will help us with our ongoing carer training programmes, the increased demand for individual online consultations with people in the early stages of living with dementia and family members and also the rolling out of our continued professional development training to medical and mental health practitioners not only in the cities and towns of our province but also in the rural areas,” she says.

In East London, social pensioners are sleeping more soundly and getting more exercise thanks to local golfers.

Alfie Jay, Heather Rauch and Sam Ludidi

The beneficiary is Berea Gardens, which provides a home for SASSA pensioners who survive on R2180 / month.

“One of my subsidised rental accommodation SASSA pensioners said after the bed was delivered that it was the best gift she had ever received in her entire life as the tears rolled down her cheeks,” says Berea Gardens’ Claire Neithercut.

“Another said, ‘I just want to say a very big thank you for my lovely bed. My back pain is so much better after only one night's sleep. I have no words to express my gratitude,’” she adds.

“A big ‘thank you’ to all the businesses and golfers who made the 2025 Algoa FM Charity Golf Days such a success,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“We look forward to seeing you on the golf course in 2026, as part of Algoa FM’s 40-year celebrations,” he adds.



