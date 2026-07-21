Algoa FM partners with Nampo Cape, the Cape’s premier agricultural exhibition

Algoa FM has partnered with Nampo Cape, the Cape’s premier agricultural, trade, and lifestyle exhibition, which attracted a record 49,326 visitors over four days in 2025.

Aerial view of the Nampo Cape 2025 exhibition grounds

“As the leading commercial lifestyle radio station in our broadcast footprint, Algoa FM is a natural partner for the Cape’s premier agricultural, trade, and lifestyle event,” says Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay. “Agriculture is also being given much more prominence on Algoa FM through a dedicated ‘Agri Focus’ page, a weekly on-air feature, focused agricultural weather forecasts, and more agricultural-related content in our news coverage.

“The alignment between our audience and the profile of visitors who attended Nampo Cape in 2025 is remarkable, making this partnership an excellent fit” he adds.

Algoa FM’s sister station, OFM, is a long-standing media partner of Nampo Harvest Day, which is held annually in May at Nampo Park near Bothaville. It is the largest agricultural exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere and attracted 81,822 visitors and 910 exhibitors in 2026.

Nampo Cape will take place from 9 to 12 September 2026 under the theme ‘Together We Grow’.

“Our theme for 2026 reflects a simple but important reality – agriculture cannot thrive in isolation – and Algoa FM’s enthusiasm for this vital sector supports this message perfectly,” says Nampo managing director, Dr Dirk Strydom.

“Building a resilient, competitive, and sustainable sector depends on strong partnerships between producers, agribusinesses, organised agriculture, researchers, innovators, service providers, financiers, government, and the communities that support the sector,” he adds. “I am excited about the additional coverage this partnership will bring to Nampo Cape, its exhibitors, and the broader agricultural sector. Producers and agricultural communities across the Eastern Cape and Garden Route will also gain greater access to valuable information.”

“Again, this is a perfect fit with Algoa FM’s business values. We actively support businesses and communities throughout our broadcast footprint to promote economic growth – from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast, and inland through the Karoo,” says Jay.

Algoa FM will broadcast live from Nampo Cape from its own dedicated stand.

“We see this as a long-term partnership through which Algoa FM can strengthen links between the agricultural sectors of the Western and Eastern Cape, while celebrating our shared lifestyle,” says Jay.



