Italian agricultural machinery maker SDF opens Paarl subsidiary

Italian agricultural machinery manufacturer SDF Group has opened its South African commercial subsidiary in Paarl, expanding its footprint in Africa and reinforcing its long-standing presence in the country's agricultural sector.

Source: Ronak Tandel via Pexels

The new office, located in the Cape Winelands, will oversee the commercial operations of the company's Deutz-Fahr, SAME and Gregoire brands in South Africa through existing importer and dealer partnerships.

The investment follows SDF's recent relaunch and consolidation of its Deutz-Fahr and SAME brands in South Africa, announced at this year's Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville.

Focus on South Africa's agricultural market

South Africa remains the largest tractor market on the continent, with growing demand for mechanisation and productivity-enhancing technologies.

SDF's relationship with the local market dates back more than six decades. In 1959, the company established its first African partnership in South Africa, introducing vineyard tractors to the Stellenbosch region.

The Western Cape's agricultural sector continues to attract international investment, with the province accounting for more than 52% of South Africa's primary agricultural exports, valued at US$3.76bn.

Between 2014 and 2023, the sector attracted more than US$350m in greenfield investment, supported by the province's export-oriented agricultural economy and growing adoption of precision agriculture and agri-processing technologies.

Investment welcomed by industry stakeholders

Commenting on the investment, Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said: “This investment reflects growing momentum within the Western Cape’s agricultural and agri-processing sectors and further reinforces the region’s position as a globally competitive destination for agricultural investment and innovation.”

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer said: “This investment further strengthens the Western Cape’s position as a leading agricultural and agri-processing hub. It will help support mechanisation, improve productivity and contribute towards long-term growth and job creation within the sector.”

James Vos, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, added: “Cape Town and the Western Cape continues to attract international companies looking to grow within our region. SDF’s investment highlights the strength of our agricultural sector and the important role it plays in supporting exports, investment and economic growth.”

Supporting mechanisation and productivity

Speaking at the launch, SDF CEO Lodovico Bussolati said: “The opening of SDF South Africa marks an important milestone for SDF and reflects our long-term commitment to South Africa’s agricultural sector. Through our local presence, we aim to strengthen partnerships, support farmers, and build enduring trust as we grow alongside the market.”

Bussolati added that the relaunch of the Deutz-Fahr and SAME brands in South Africa marked “a significant milestone in SDF’s growth journey in Africa”.

As part of its local strategy, SDF will work with Kempston Agri, which will distribute the SAME brand through its dealer network, and Smith Power Equipment, which will oversee the nationwide distribution of the Deutz-Fahr product range.

The partnerships will provide farmers with access to tractors ranging from 45 to 350 horsepower, as well as specialised vineyard and orchard machinery, including Gregoire grape harvesters.

African expansion strategy

The Paarl office forms part of SDF's broader African expansion plans following the opening of its first Sub-Saharan African commercial subsidiary in Tanzania in 2025.

Alexandre Duffar, regional business general manager for sub-Saharan Africa at SDF, said the company plans to build on the momentum created during its repositioning phase in South Africa and continue expanding alongside local partners.

SDF chief commercial officer Alessandro Maritano added: “This milestone in the country cements SDF’s commitment to South Africa through a customer-centric strategy and local expertise. By leveraging strong partnerships and a distinct market approach, we are committed to shaping the future of the region's agricultural sector.”

Founded in Italy and headquartered in Treviglio, Bergamo, SDF manufactures tractors, autonomous electric tractors and diesel engines, with a focus on agricultural productivity and digital farming technologies.