Controlling the controllable: Global commodity outlook for the upcoming planting season

Agriculture is among the most vulnerable of all business sectors, operating with variables largely beyond its control. While manufacturers can forecast demand, retailers adjust pricing, and service industries tweak staffing to manage overheads, farmers must make critical financial decisions months before knowing if weather, market stability, or geopolitics will work in their favour.

As producers prepare for their next seasons, these uncertainties continue to shape decision-making across the agricultural sector.

While wheat markets are expected to remain firm as global production declines in several key exporting regions, maize prices are also likely to remain supported by resilient demand and tightening supply. At the same time, fertiliser prices remain elevated, driven by higher energy costs, global shipping constraints and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The result is that while stronger commodity prices may improve revenue opportunities for some producers, profitability will ultimately depend on delicately balancing income against rising production costs.

This changing landscape reinforces an important reality for the agriculture sector across the African continent: success is becoming less about trying to predict market movements and more about building resilient farming operations that are equipped to perform regardless of rampant external factors.

Every harvest presents new challenges, but it also presents opportunities for those who are prepared to adapt against uncertainties and invest strategically in their farming practices.

Technology – creating greater control

Because uncertainty is a constant within this sector, farmers need to consider solutions that safeguard circumstances that are within their control. For both large and small-scale farmers, agriculture has changed significantly over the last few decades.

Modern technology, including automation, artificial intelligence, telematics and drone technology, is enabling more efficient farming operations and providing producers with greater visibility and management of inputs across every stage of the production cycle.

Highly accurate planting, optimised fertiliser application - particularly important when fertiliser remains both expensive and in limited supply - automated irrigation for more efficient water usage, data analytics that help maximise every hectare, and agricultural equipment that reduces fuel consumption while improving operational efficiency, are all helping farmers build more sustainable and resilient businesses.

Increasingly, mechanisation is no longer simply about reducing labour costs or speeding up certain tasks; it is about maximising every single resource that is potentially within a farmer's control, reducing waste and ensuring every input delivers the most possible value.

Across Africa, this shift towards precision agriculture is becoming an increasingly important topic. Rising production costs are encouraging producers to invest in technologies that improve yields while reducing unnecessary expenditure.

At the same time, digital agriculture and data-driven decision-making are enabling farmers to optimise resources and improve planning through data-informed decisions.

Access to tailored financial support that specifically caters to the financial pressures under which most farmers operate will also play an increasingly important role.

As the cost of machinery and input resources is largely unpredictable, financing solutions that enable producers to invest in tools that enhance productivity while effectively managing cash flow become an essential support mechanism for long-term sustainability.

Commodity prices affect everybody

An unsuccessful harvest season has the potential to significantly impact all sectors of society, not only the growers and producers whose commercial success depends on successful planting and high yields.

Food prices are felt in everyone's pockets, irrespective of what is in your grocery basket; just about everything we eat starts its journey in the field.

Global commodity fluctuations naturally also have an impact on the livestock value chain. Higher grain prices drive up feeding costs for poultry, dairy and beef producers, while ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to reinforce the importance of reliable distribution networks for agricultural equipment, spare parts and servicing.

Any producer’s ability to protect their quality of yield while mitigating unforeseeable expenses can contribute to reduced input costs that extend well beyond the farm gate - influencing food security, economic resilience and the affordability of food across the continent.

Climate variability adds another layer of complexity. As unpredictable weather patterns continue to influence agricultural production globally, investment in climate-smart farming practices, resilient crop management and reliable agricultural equipment will become increasingly important for producers looking to safeguard productivity and manage risk.

Ahead of the upcoming planting season, global commodity markets reinforce the importance of improving productivity, managing input costs and investing in efficient, resilient farming operations.

As someone who understands the agricultural environment and appreciates the commercial realities facing farmers across the continent, and who is now working within the automotive sector, I have a clear sense of why technology and mechanisation matter. Both sectors are increasingly using innovation not simply to do more, but to do more efficiently, predictably and sustainably.

Farmers cannot always predict rainfall patterns, geopolitical conflict or global commodity markets. But they can invest in the technology, equipment and support systems that improve their efficiency and resilience, enabling them to navigate increasingly volatile conditions with greater confidence.

For African agriculture, these global commodity trends reinforce a simple reality: resilience and productivity will define success in the seasons ahead.

While higher input costs undoubtedly present challenges, they also create an opportunity for farmers to invest in smarter technologies, efficient mechanisation and sustainable farming practices that improve long-term profitability.

In today's agricultural landscape, success depends less on predicting uncertainty, but rather on being prepared for it.