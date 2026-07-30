Hazendal’s new era of winemaking: Heritage, terroir and a new generation

Under the guidance of cellarmaster Kiara Scott Farmer, Hazendal Wine Estate is shaping the future of South African wine through thoughtful winemaking, regenerative viticulture and a deep respect for the land.

Every bottle of Hazendal wine begins with a story, one which is shaped by passion, perseverance and a connection to place.

Established in 1699, Hazendal Wine Estate is a historic Stellenbosch estate nestled in the Bottelary Hills, where heritage meets a forward-thinking vision for the future. Through thoughtful winemaking, crafted luxury and meaningful art, Hazendal continues to explore what it means to be a South African wine estate in the 21st century.

At the centre of this evolution is cellarmaster Kiara Scott Farmer, whose journey reflects the changing landscape of South African winemaking. With formal training in Oenology and Viticulture from the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute and experience shaped by the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme, Kiara has built a reputation for creating wines that balance technical precision with creativity and storytelling.

In 2019, at just 26 years old, she became the youngest female head winemaker in South Africa. In 2024, she was awarded the prestigious Diners Club Winemaker of the Year award for her 2022 Chenin Blanc, becoming the first female winemaker of colour to receive the honour. Shortly before the announcement of her award, Kiara joined Hazendal as cellarmaster, beginning a new chapter for the estate’s wines.

“My heritage drives me to honour the resilience and creativity of my community by creating wines that are authentic and innovative, and bridging tradition with a more inclusive, forward-thinking future.”

For Kiara, every vintage offers clues hidden within the vines, subtle expressions of season, soil and place that guide her approach to winemaking. Through careful hand harvesting, indigenous yeast fermentation and minimal intervention, Hazendal’s wines seek to capture the true character of the Bottelary Hills.

The estate’s collections reflect this philosophy. The Bottelary Hills collection presents Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah and Pinot Noir Rosé, showcasing the purity, freshness and mineral character of the region. The Estate Collection explores carefully selected vineyard sites and includes Chenin Blanc, White Blend, Pinotage and Carignan, each expressing the unique relationship between variety, soil and microclimate.

Looking ahead, Hazendal is embarking on a new approach to viticulture focused on biodiversity, habitat restoration and regeneration. The estate is transitioning from conventional farming practices towards organic viticulture, with the goal of achieving certified organic status by 2030.

In 2026, Hazendal will plant 2.8 hectares of a diverse White Field Blend comprising 13 varieties, including Assyrtiko, Chenin Blanc, Clairette Blanche, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne and Vermentino. This project represents the estate’s continued exploration of diversity, resilience and the future potential of South African vineyards.

Hazendal’s wines have received recognition for their quality and distinctive expression of place, including Gold at the Investec Trophy Wine Show 2026 for the Bottelary Hills Syrah 2025 (97 points) and Estate Collection Chenin Blanc 2025 (96 points), alongside multiple Winemag Top 10 recognitions across the estate’s portfolio.

With more than three centuries of history and a vision shaped by a new generation of leadership, Hazendal continues to create wines that honour the past and the land in which they are grown, while embracing a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable future.

About Hazendal Wine Estate

Established in 1699, Hazendal Wine Estate is a destination where wine, hospitality, art and culture converge. Situated in the Bottelary Hills of Stellenbosch, the estate’s ethos is to inspire cultural conversations through thoughtful winemaking, crafted luxury and meaningful art. Hazendal’s work is guided by a commitment to creating a hopeful future through responsible stewardship of the land and authentic expressions of place.



