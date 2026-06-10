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    Vergelegen opens education hub for primary school learners

    Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West has opened the Cub Hub, its second after-hours education centre for the children of its workforce. The facility builds on the success of the estate’s first education centre, the Nexus Hub, which was established in September 2022 for high school learners.
    10 Jun 2026
    10 Jun 2026
    Teachers Tracey Billingham and Gabby Thompson with young learners.
    Teachers Tracey Billingham and Gabby Thompson with young learners.

    The new centre, complete with kitchen, refreshment area and toilet facilities, is situated in a refurbished cottage in Harmony workers’ village. The Cub Hub classroom is stocked with books, toys and educational equipment and is staffed by two teachers - Tracey Billingham and Gabby Thompson.

    Billingham focuses on teaching and enrichment, particularly reading, writing and mathematics while Thompson focuses on creativity, skills development and teaching support.

    The Cub Hub operates from Monday to Thursday, from 2pm to 5pm. Learners in Grade R to Grade 2 attend from 2pm to 3.30pm, while older primary school learners attend from 3.30pm to 5pm.

    Speaking at a celebration to launch the education centre on Saturday 6 June, Vergelegen managing director Wayne Coetzer said it forms part of Vergelegen's commitment to education and creating opportunities for families living on the estate.

    “Education can change lives, and is one of the most powerful investments we can make in the future of our community,” said Coetzer.

    Read more: Wayne Coetzer, Vergelegen Estate, Vergelegen Wine Estate, Vergelegen
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