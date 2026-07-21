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    Clockwork lands 30 Bookmark Awards finalists across 8 campaigns

    Clockwork has thirty finalists at the Bookmark Awards 2026 across eight campaigns for three brands, ranking as the second-most shortlisted agency overall and the most shortlisted independent agency this year. The recognition spans Craft, Campaigns, Channels, Impact and Special Honours across work for Feelz, The Salvation Army and Crocs.
    Issued by Clockwork
    21 Jul 2026
    21 Jul 2026
    Clockwork lands 30 Bookmark Awards finalists across 8 campaigns

    Presented by IAB South Africa, the Bookmark Awards celebrate South Africa's leading work in digital marketing, media, creativity and technology. Now in its 18th year, the awards remain one of the industry's most respected benchmarks of digital excellence, with this year's finalists selected by more than 80 of the country's leading creative, strategic and marketing professionals.

    Chief creative officer at Clockwork and chair of the Social, Community and Influencer Marketing jury for the Bookmark Awards 2026, Jacques Shalom, says the finalists are an opportunity to reflect on the work and the ideas behind it.

    "The finalists are always a good opportunity to pause and look at the work. It's encouraging to see these campaigns recognised and the thinking behind them resonate with the industry."

    Clockwork's 30 finalists include:

    • Feelz – Slipping One Past the Meta Goalie: Craft: Marketing Copywriting, Social Paid Advertising, Innovative Use of Media Planning, Channel Innovation, Social Media Innovation
    • Feelz – Unhappily Ever After: Channel Innovation, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
    • Feelz – The Audio Cockblock: Craft: Use of Sound, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
    • The Salvation Army – Escape It: Public Service & NPO Platforms, Campaign/Microsites, Integrated Digital Campaign, Pixel for Purpose, Break Through on a Budget, Display Advertising, Innovative Use of Media Planning, Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing Strategy, Digital Campaign Strategy, Channel Innovation, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
    • The Salvation Army – Behind the Label: Pixel for Purpose, Break Through on a Budget, Innovative Use of Media Planning, Influencer Marketing, Digital Campaign Strategy, Channel Innovation
    • Crocs – Croctober 2025: Excellence in Craft: Creator Content, Creator Marketing, Influencer Marketing

    The winners of the 18th Annual Bookmark Awards will be announced on 13 August 2026 at The Campus, Bryanston.

    Read more: Bookmark Awards, Clockwork
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    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
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